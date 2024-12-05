Shortcross Distiller’s Duo wins Ireland’s Best Blended Irish Whiskey

THE distillers of Shortcross Irish Whiskey and Gin are celebrating another award for their Shortcross Distiller’s Duo Irish Whiskey as it strikes Gold at the Irish Whiskey Awards.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shortcross Distiller’s Duo is a blend of Single Malt and Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey’s, both of which have been distilled at Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar.

Co-Founder and Head Distiller David Boyd-Armstrong describes winning the award: “To see our Shortcross Distiller’s Duo Irish Whiskey win Overall Winner in the Blended Irish Whiskey (No Age Statement / Over €60) category is a fantastic reflection of the quality of the whiskey that we distil here at Rademon Estate Distillery. The quality and quantity of entries in this category means that the bar is set very high and to be awarded Overall Winner is a very special moment for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the second major award this year for the Shortcross Distiller’s Duo Irish Whiskey after picking up a Gold Medal at this years Global Irish Whiskey Masters hosted by The Spirits Business magazine.

David and Fiona Boyd Armstrong of the award-winning Rademon Estate Distillery in Crossgar – a leader in peated single malt Irish whiskeys. (Pic: Elaine Hill)

Managing director Fiona Boyd-Armstrong adds: “Our Shortcross Irish Whiskey is only ever distilled here at Rademon Estate Distillery, and to see own Irish Whiskey win awards such is this is a fantastic success.”

Rademon also won a further Gold medal with its new Shortcross five-year-old Peated Single Malt Irish Whiskey, which won Gold in the Peated Whiskey category at the 2024 year Irish Whiskey Awards.. Rademon is the first distillery in Northern Ireland to produce peated Irish whiskey in over two generations.

Fiona adds: “Peated Irish Whiskey is at the core of what we do here at Rademon, and to see this new expression win Gold with an Irish whiskey that has been distilled by our own hands at the Irish Whiskey Awards is true testament to effort, skill and patience of our team to craft this fabulous Irish Whiskey.”

Rademon closed out the awards by picking up a second Gold in the Peated Whiskey category at the Irish Whiskey Awards with its Irish Whiskey Bonding Company – Chancer Peated Blend.