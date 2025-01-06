Show double for Goodyear Farm Tires

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Tens of thousands will have the opportunity to see the expanding product range of Goodyear Farm Tires at first hand this month when the leading agricultural brand partners with two key distributors at major shows.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Rubber Company, one of the major distributors of Goodyear Farm Tires’ modern and vintage range in the UK, will be amongst the exhibitors at The LAMMA Show at the NEC in Birmingham on January 15 and 16.

Less than a week later, attention then turns to Budapest where Kőhegyi Györgyné E.V. will be representing Goodyear Farm Tires at AGROmash Expo in Budapest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That show runs from January 22 to 25 and, between them, the two events are set to attract almost 100,000 farmers.

The leading agricultural brand partners with two key distributors at major shows.

Natalie Dukes, Marketing & Communications Manager for Goodyear Farm Tires, said: “Our distributors are an integral part of Goodyear Farm Tires so we are delighted to collaborate closely with two key strategic partners to put our innovative and reliable products in front of farmers early in 2025.

“Both LAMMA and AgroMash Expo are key events in the European farming calendar and we are delighted to have secured a presence to showcase the technology and expanding size options we are offering this year.

“The big focus at LAMMA will be our Optitrac range and the vintage tyres which always prove extremely popular with the authentic diamonds much sought after.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Alongside Kőhegyi Györgyné, the focus will be on our Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) in Hungary and we are delighted that there will be a tractor fitted with our LSW products for visitors to the stand to view.

“The LSW range has proved to be extremely successful in terms of quality and performance right across the globe and, now we have our own European Development Centre in France, it really opens these products up to the European market like never before.”

Goodyear Farm Tires is planning to evolve its range over the coming 12 months, with additional tyre sizes due to be added to its LSW range, as well as its collection of radial tyres.

For more information on Goodyear Fam Tires products, visit www.goodyearfarmtires.eu