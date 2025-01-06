Show double for Goodyear Farm Tires

By The Newsroom
Published 6th Jan 2025, 11:38 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tens of thousands will have the opportunity to see the expanding product range of Goodyear Farm Tires at first hand this month when the leading agricultural brand partners with two key distributors at major shows.

British Rubber Company, one of the major distributors of Goodyear Farm Tires’ modern and vintage range in the UK, will be amongst the exhibitors at The LAMMA Show at the NEC in Birmingham on January 15 and 16.

Less than a week later, attention then turns to Budapest where Kőhegyi Györgyné E.V. will be representing Goodyear Farm Tires at AGROmash Expo in Budapest.

That show runs from January 22 to 25 and, between them, the two events are set to attract almost 100,000 farmers.

The leading agricultural brand partners with two key distributors at major shows.The leading agricultural brand partners with two key distributors at major shows.
The leading agricultural brand partners with two key distributors at major shows.

Natalie Dukes, Marketing & Communications Manager for Goodyear Farm Tires, said: “Our distributors are an integral part of Goodyear Farm Tires so we are delighted to collaborate closely with two key strategic partners to put our innovative and reliable products in front of farmers early in 2025.

“Both LAMMA and AgroMash Expo are key events in the European farming calendar and we are delighted to have secured a presence to showcase the technology and expanding size options we are offering this year.

“The big focus at LAMMA will be our Optitrac range and the vintage tyres which always prove extremely popular with the authentic diamonds much sought after.

“Alongside Kőhegyi Györgyné, the focus will be on our Low Sidewall Technology (LSW) in Hungary and we are delighted that there will be a tractor fitted with our LSW products for visitors to the stand to view.

“The LSW range has proved to be extremely successful in terms of quality and performance right across the globe and, now we have our own European Development Centre in France, it really opens these products up to the European market like never before.”

Goodyear Farm Tires is planning to evolve its range over the coming 12 months, with additional tyre sizes due to be added to its LSW range, as well as its collection of radial tyres.

For more information on Goodyear Fam Tires products, visit www.goodyearfarmtires.eu

Related topics:Tens of thousands

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1963
Register
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice