Significant step in British lamb exports to USA, says UFU

The small ruminant rule that banned British and EU lamb imports was rescinded by the US Government earlier this year, after over two decades of lobbying from UK Farming Unions, levy bodies and the National Sheep Association.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “This is a significant step for the sheep sector in Northern Ireland (NI) and will be well received by our lamb producers.

"Being able to avail of external markets such as the US will create better returns for our primary producers who have been under significant financial pressure and squeezed profitability due to soaring input costs, energy prices and the current increased cost of living.

“NI sheep farmers produce trustworthy, traceable lamb farmed sustainably on our iconic landscape to some of the highest environmental and animal welfare standards in the world. This break through with the US market highlights that their officials have recognised the high-quality, grass-fed products that we have to offer, and we are looking forward to getting our NI Farm Quality Assured lamb, shipped to the USA for their residents to enjoy.

“We urge NI sheep processors to avail of this market opportunity providing positive returns for the NI sheep industry, helping to sustain our unique family farm structure.”