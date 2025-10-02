Silent Valley closure due to storm on Friday, 3rd October 2025

Silent Valley

With a Met Office yellow weather warning in place for Storm Amy, NI Water would like to advise Silent Valley Mountain Park will be closed from 14:00 hours on Friday 3rd October 2025.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will reopen on Saturday 4th October 2025 morning pending a site safety inspection.

The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety at some trees at Silent Valley were damaged following Storm Éowyn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the park was partially reopened earlier this year, some walking and nature trails remain closed due to the damage. Repairs are ongoing, but it will take time to fully restore all areas.

NI Water would like to thank visitors for their understanding and patience.