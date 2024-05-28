Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holstein UK’s prestigious Master Breeder Award was presented to the McCann family’s Simlahill Herd at the 155th Balmoral Show.

The award was handed over by Holstein UK president Andrew Jones.

This is the Simlahill Herd’s second Master Breeder Award – the first was received 2014. The herd is no stranger to success and features regularly on the prize list for Holstein NI’s annual Herds Inspection Competition. Jim McCann, and son Nicholas, have won the premier section’s best medium herd award nine years in succession, and have been crowned overall winners five times during that nine-year period.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The McCann’s also won the honourable mention award in Holstein UK’s Premier Herd Competition in 2021.

The McCann family, Nicholas, Jill, Acacia, Sienna, Ferris and Finn received a Master Breeder Award from Holstein UK president Andrew Jones at Balmoral Show.

Based at Ballysallagh near Bangor in County Down, the 172-cow Simlahill Herd dates back to 1990. Nicholas was a member of the Holstein Young Members’ Association and developed an interest in pedigree breeding. The herd was graded-up and pedigree heifers were also purchased from club sales.

“We like balanced cows with chest width, well-attached udders, good rump structure and locomotion. Cows must be capable of producing a minimum lifetime yield of 50 tonnes with ease,” explained Nicholas.

The herd is currently averaging 10,998 kilos at 4.09% butterfat and 3.29% protein. There are 72 EX and 85 VG cows and heifers in the herd, with the remainder classified as GP two-year- olds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cows are managed in one group and fed TMR. Additional concentrates are fed in the parlour according to individual yield.

The cows are grazed during the summer months in a 21-paddock system, with fresh pasture introduced every day. They have access to TMR after the morning and evening milking.

Prominent cow families include Carlin, Chassity, Ghost, Star, Susie Mist, Kate and Georgina.

AI bulls that have had a huge influence in the herd include Outside, Shottle and Mogul, all of which have won progeny group prizes in the regional herd competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Currently our favourite milking heifers are daughters of Chief and Adorable,” added Nicholas.

A few select embryos have been purchased, with two daughters of Kings Ransom Monterey Clash EX94 (10 gens EX) by Chief and Sidekick due to calve soon.

Surplus females are sold privately off-farm and at the monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale.

Holstein NI secretary John Martin said: “The highly coveted award is the pinnacle of success for all Holstein UK members. It recognises herds that breed and produce outstanding cattle with a high standard of production, conformation, health and longevity.