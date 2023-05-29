Simmental females in demand at Swatragh

June 2021 born, Drumagarner Michelle is by Curaheen Dickens, and is out of Drumagarner Gayle, a Drumagarner Eden daughter who goes back to Broomfield Wee Nina one of the herd’s foundation females. Earlier in the day this heifer had won the Female Championship in front of the judge David Farrell of the Lakeside herd at Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. Sold PD’d in calf to the noted Curaheen Drifter, Drumagarner Michelle was purchased at the day’s top price of 4400gns by Mr K Stubbs for his 20-cow Drumbulcan pedigree herd at Whitfield Farm, Co Fermanagh. Commenting Mr Stubbs said: “This heifer just caught my eye. She’s full of style and character in herself, is well bred, and in-calf to a top bull. Quality is key and I’m delighted to have bought her for my Drumbulcan herd.”

A tremendous day’s trading for the McCloskeys saw them take five out of the top six female sale prices and with six Drumagarner heifers averaging £3016. Speaking afterwards Eamon McCloskey commented: “I brought six well-bred heifers to support the sale and am delighted with the trade. It was a strong sale as buyers are clearly looking for Simmental females and breeders across the board brought some quality heifers to sell.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Simmental breed has seen a surge in demand across the UK for breeding females and the sale at Swatragh continued this with a total clearance of the fifteen females forward to average a very healthy £2612.

Male top price

Selling at 3400gns was the McCloskey’s stylish heterozygous polled heifer Drumagarner Nora (P). January 2022 born, Nora is by Curaheen Gunshot (P), and is out of another Drumagarner Eden daughter, Drumagarner Helen. This lot was knocked down to William Gabbie, Crossgar, Co Down. The previous lot Drumagarner Nelly, and the Reserve Female Champion, made 2900gns when being one of five females bought on the day by Paul O’Kane, Dungiven, Co Derry. With plenty of top bloodlines behind her, this January 2022 born heifer by Longbeach Darius 12, and out of Drumagarner Kate featured the noted Hillcrest Champion, Omorga Volvo, and Dermotstown Delboy in her back pedigree. In addition to their top prices, Drumagarner sold further heifers on the day to 2600gns (x2), and 2200gns.

At 2700gns was the March 2022 born Lummin Nessa from D&M Thompson, Ballymena, Co Antrim. A twin to a female, this March 2022 born heifer is by Clonagh Mister Hansome, and is out of Lummin Iona, an Auroch Deuter daughter. Purchasing Lummin Nessa, who carried a high Maternal (Milk) figure of +11, was Peter Gilmore, Kilrea, Co Derry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the bulls, polled genetics again featured when the heterozygous Gortnamoyagh Neptune (P) from J&T Stewart, Garvagh, Co Derry sold for the day’s lead price of 3300gns. This January 2022 born calf is by the homozygous polled Coose Kingston (PP), and is out of Gortnomayagh Ikia, an Edenbann Ferguson daughter. Purchasing this bull who carried good figures for both Calving Ease, and Maternal (Milk) was Ryan Campbell, Kilrea, Co Derry.

In all, eight bulls sold on the day to average £3,140 and with a 72% clearance rate. Selling at 3000gns was the Male Champion in the shape of Ashland Notorious from Mr P Kelly, Tempo, Co Fermanagh. This young March 2022 born bull is by the Auchorachan ACDC son Delfur Decider 12, and is out of Ashland Topaz 3rd, a Whitemires King Kong daughter. Buying the Male Champion was Daniel Laverty, Bellaghy, Co Derry.

Female Reserve Champion

At 2900gns was Hiltonstown Nevada 22 (ET) from Richard & Rhys Rodgers, Port Glenone, Co Antrim. Another March 2022 born calf, Nevada is by the AI sire Mullynock Gallant, and is out of Ballinalare Farm Cherie VG87, an Auchorachan Wizard daughter. This calf was purchased by David Thompson, Bushmills, Co Antrim.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AVERAGES: 15 heifers £2612, 8 Bulls £3140

Male Champion

Female Champion & Reserve

Female Champion - top price

Advertisement

Advertisement