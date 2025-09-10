Sinn Féin’s U-turn: A betrayal of Northern Ireland’s farmers - Buckley

The DUP's Jonathan Buckley

Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley has accused Sinn Fein of a U-turn on the controversial NAP consultation which is a ‘betrayal’ of Northern Ireland’s farmers.

The MLA said that on Tuesday in the Assembly, Sinn Féin supported a motion that ‘represents nothing less than a complete U-turn on their previously stated position regarding the Minister’s proposed Nutrients Action Programme (NAP).’

The Motion: ‘That this Assembly expresses grave concern at the return of blue-green algae at Lough Neagh and other sites across Northern Ireland; acknowledges the severe environmental, economic and societal impacts, including the closure of eel fishing this year; expresses regret at the misguided support for a motion calling for a public consultation on the nutrients action programme to be withdrawn; and calls on the Executive to support all necessary actions aimed at rescuing the UK and Ireland’s largest freshwater lake’ was also supported by SDLP and Alliance.

Mr Buckley commented: “In June, Sinn Féin joined with voices across the political spectrum in condemning the proposals as “not fit for purpose” and “unworkable” — warning they would devastate family farms, cut livestock numbers, and put thousands of agricultural jobs at risk. Yet, in a stunning reversal, Sinn Féin has now chosen to back a motion which effectively withdraws that opposition.

"This is a dagger in the back of farmers across Northern Ireland. Farmers were told one thing in June, but Sinn Féin has now voted the opposite way, betraying the very people they claimed to stand alongside.

"The farming community deserves honesty and consistency. Instead, Sinn Féin has shown political expediency, choosing to hedge their bets rather than protect the livelihoods of beef, pig, dairy, hill and sheep farmers who are already under immense pressure.

"Meanwhile, the Assembly motion made no reference to the real serial polluters such as NI Water, which has dumped millions of tonnes of raw sewage into our waterways and into Lough Neagh. Farmers are being scapegoated, while the true sources of environmental harm go unchallenged.

"Farmers are watching closely. They will not forget who stood up for them — and who abandoned them.”