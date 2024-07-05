Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF) seeks a highly-skilled, passionate individual to spearhead the charity as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

This is a rare opportunity for a dynamic leader to join the UK’s only dedicated dairy charity and positively impact the industry by fronting the renowned organisation.

RABDF works hard to ensure a sustainable and prosperous future for the dairy industry in the UK by representing the sector at a national and government level, running leading industry events, keeping the sector abreast of policy changes and providing services to support the needs of dairy producers.

The CEO will lead and inspire a team of highly motivated and skilled staff and work closely with the Board of Trustees to achieve the charity's strategic objectives. They must be able to cultivate and maintain strong relationships with key stakeholders, including dairy farmers, industry partners, government agencies, and policymakers.

RABDF Chairman Robert Craig

RABDF Chairman Robert Craig believes the role is the perfect opportunity for a motivated individual looking to make that next step in their career or an individual passionate about driving the sector forward.

"This is a critical time for the dairy industry with decreasing support payments, increased volatility and continuing labour shortages. We must have the right candidate at the charity's helm to steer the ship forward.

"The job will be highly rewarding due to the influence and impact the individual can have within this role and by working as part of the RABDF team.

"There is also real scope for the right individual to put their stamp on the charity and bring forward ideas about how we can continue promoting and developing the charity and bring in new income streams.

“The role has only had two CEOs in the last 23 years and showcases the incredible satisfaction and enjoyment that can be gained by working for this charity,” he said.

The salary is competitive in the region of £70,000, which is negotiable depending on experience.

This full-time hybrid role is mainly based at the head office in Warwickshire, but time will also be required with different clients and projects across the UK. An element of working from home will also be acceptable.