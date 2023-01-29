Slurry export forms deadline fast approaching

Under the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) for Northern Ireland (NI), farmers must be able to show they meet the 170 kg of organic nitrogen per hectare limit over a year. This is effectively a stocking limit and while in NI over 90 percent of farms are working under this limit, those that are over the 170kgN/ha/year must take action to ensure cross compliance penalties are avoided. Farmers can choose to export slurry in order to meet this limit however, they must record and submit this information online by 31 January. UFU technical officers can assist farmers with this record keeping and can be contacted via their local UFU group office.