Slurry export forms deadline fast approaching
The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) is reminding farmers that the deadline to submit records of slurry and all other organic manures exported from farms during 2022 is fast approaching.
Any farm exporting slurry, chicken litter or manure to another farm must submit this information online to the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) by the end of January 2023.
Under the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) for Northern Ireland (NI), farmers must be able to show they meet the 170 kg of organic nitrogen per hectare limit over a year. This is effectively a stocking limit and while in NI over 90 percent of farms are working under this limit, those that are over the 170kgN/ha/year must take action to ensure cross compliance penalties are avoided. Farmers can choose to export slurry in order to meet this limit however, they must record and submit this information online by 31 January. UFU technical officers can assist farmers with this record keeping and can be contacted via their local UFU group office.
To read more on slurry export forms including the options above, please visit the news section of the UFU website (www.ufuni.org).