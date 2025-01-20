Slurry Management Open Day on Co Tyrone farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Farmers and agricultural contractors are invited to attend a Slurry Management Open Day arranged by the College Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE).

The on-farm event will be hosted by Stewart Watson, 21 Drumad Road, Coagh, Co Tyrone, BT80 0DY on Tuesday 28 January. Tours on the farm will start at 11:00am, 11:30am and 12 noon.

As the end of the closed period approaches this event will provide timely advice for both farmers and agricultural contractors when applying slurry in the coming weeks.

Farm tours will highlight best practice when applying manures to maximise nutrient use efficiency, whilst ensuring water quality is not impacted. The tools available to farmers and contractors allowing more precise and efficient use of the nutrients in slurry will be discussed at the events.

Join advisers on the farm of Stewart Watson in Coagh, on Tuesday 28 January for timely advice on slurry management on your farm with guidance on the use of LESSE equipment.

Speaking ahead of the Open Day, CAFRE Senior Adviser, Darryl Boyd commented: “Slurry can be a valuable source of nutrients, but only if managed correctly. Good management of slurry is needed to maximise nutrient use efficiency which helps reduce fertiliser costs. It will also ensure productive grass growth and minimise losses of nutrients to the environment. Poor or inappropriate management of slurry is a significant threat to water quality.”

CAFRE Advisers will deliver practical sessions focusing on optimising nutrient management practices for the incoming season to ensure economic and environmental benefits.

The nutrient value of organic manures will be outlined and how the nutrients in slurry can be used to achieve improved grass growth with lower costs.

CAFRE Advisers will provide a practical reminder of the Nutrient Action Programme guidelines and regulations designed to reduce impact of slurry applications on the environment. They will highlight the effective use of LESSE equipment, for farmers and agricultural contractors.

Nutrient management planning will be demonstrated using soil analysis and risk maps which are part of the Soil Nutrient Health Scheme.

AFBI Catchment Scientists will share the findings of ongoing catchment-based research and real-time water quality monitoring results.

A presentation by DAERA Green Growth, will outline a recent project aimed at developing models for processing livestock slurry to reduce surplus phosphorus within Northern Ireland agriculture.

The event is free to attend and pre-booking is not required.

For further information on Slurry Management visit www.cafre.ac.uk