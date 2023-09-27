One of the tractors which sold on they day. Pic: Ballymena mart

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,500 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 73%.

Demand was high with vehicles selling to £14,100 for a 1994 John Deere 6600, outside items selling to £13,000 for a Vicon baler and inside items selling to £820 for a Wacker plate 2540H.

The next machinery sale will take place on Friday, 27th October with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday, 16th October with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday, 26th October.

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,500 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer. Pic: Ballymena Mart

Large Items leading prices as follows: £14,100 for a 1994 John Deere 6600, £13,300 for a Massey Ferguson 390, £13,000 for a Vicon baler, £11,400 for an Essential front end loader shovel with forks, £8,600 for a 1986 Ford 6610 with front loader, £7,000 for an 18 tonne Kane dump trailer, £6,900 for a 2012 John Deere gator, £6,000 for a Massey Ferguson 29XP Harvester (approx 1990), £5,900 for a 2019 Ifor Williams 14x6 cattle trailer, £3,900 for a 1986 International 885, £3,700 for an IFor Williams 10x5 livestock trailer, £3,500 for an Ifor Williams 16x6’6 dropside flat trailer, £3,500 for a 2018 Vicon mower, £3,400 for a McHale 911B Wrapper, £3,200 for a 12x6 IFor Williams livestock trailer, £3,100 for a Bobman sawdust dispenser, £3,000 for a Cashel bale slicer, £2,800 for a 12x6 Hudson livestock trailer, £2,700 for a 12x6 IFor Williams livestock trailer, £2,500 for a Straumann Verti mix 2400 double feeder wagon, £2,300 for a 2006 Land Rover Discovery, £2,100 for a 14ft IFor Williams livestock trailer, £2,000 for a 1989 John Deere 2040, £2,000 for 47-20-12 lean to trusses, £2,000 for a West 1600 dual dung spreader, £2,000 for a NC 1300gln slurry tanker.