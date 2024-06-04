Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TUV leader Jim Allister has claimed that Smoky Bacon crisps produced in Northern Ireland are about to become banned by EU ‘madness’.

In a statement this evening Mr Allister warned that those who think the Irish Sea border and being subject to EU law is all about dry constitutional issues should sit up and take notice if they enjoy Tayto Smoky Bacon Crisps!

He continued: “EU micro managing and interference knows no limits when it reaches as far as dictating that Tayto in NI must stop producing Smoky Bacon crisps! The latest plan out of Brussels is to ban the use of smoke flavourings in crisps, which, of course, will hit our legendary Tayto factory at Tandragee. Potato crisp factories in GB could still produce such crisps, but not here because of our subjection to EU law - the very thing the DUP claimed they had stopped in the dud Donaldson Deal.

“Not satisfied with diktats over what fillings can be put in our teeth, now the EU wishes to control what snacks we can eat! This is unaccountable EU colonial rule dominating every facet of our lives.

TUV leader Jim Allister is warning of a potential threat to Smoky Bacon crisps produced in Northern Ireland

“It all flows, of course, from the abandonment of sovereignty over many facets of Northern Ireland’s economic life to the EU through the iniquitous Protocol. A Protocol which carries the absurdity of this situation even further in that Smoky Bacon crisps produced in GB can come to NI, but we cannot produce them here! The resulting negative impact on a renowned NI manufacturing, Tayto NI, is obvious.