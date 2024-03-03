Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This new range has currently four dedicated products covering lambs, calves, weanling and show animals.

The feed range contains a combination of cooked products, pulps and cereals packed with proteins, including essential oils and yeasts, the new Mmore Fibre range is designed to stimulate rumen flora.

The range has Alfalfa, added fibre and a rich essential mineral and fortified vitamin pack to maintain a strong immune system with an instant energy source.

Donegal farmer and calf breeder Jack Porter

Located at Ballindrait, just outside Lifford in Co. Donegal, Smyths Daleside has a renowned reputation all over Ireland for producing the highest quality animal feeds for both ruminant and monogastric animals and the team are delighted to bring this new ‘Mmore Fibre’ feed range to their customers.

Speaking at the launch, Ray Winters – Smyths Daleside, Managing Director remarked: “We are excited to bring this new high fibre range to our customers.

"Over the course of the last three years, our highly experienced team have worked hard researching and developing a range of products specifically designed to improve rumen function, which any farmer will tell you is critical to animal health and performance.

"A huge part of our development programme involved extensive farm trials, the results of which can only be described as excellent. Having had the range on a limited prelaunch availability for over a year, the feedback from our farmers is that their animals are healthier and more content with better hair growth. The feed is extremely palatable, with our farmers telling us that their animals simply cannot get enough of it.”

Pictured at the Mmore Fibre launch (L-R) Smyths Daleside, Cathal Doherty – Commercial Director, Jeremy McGonigle – Sales Director, Ray Winters – Managing Director & Brendan McFeely – Sales Adivsor

Jack Porter, local farmer and Smyths Daleside customer said: “We are very happy with the Smyths Daleside 18% protein Mmore Fibre Five Star Plus Calf feed. The feed has a unique taste and a muesli texture, stimulating quicker consumption by the calf.

"Our calves are showing real improvement, with improved health, increased muscle growth and development. Having tried many different calf feeds over the years, our experience is telling us that the Mmore Fibre Calf feed is giving our calves the best possible start, they just get up and go.

"We are into our second season of feeding the Mmore Fibre Five Star Calf Plus feed and we believe that the Smyths Daleside Mmore Fibre range is a fantastic feed that caters for the different stages of the animal’s life.”

To order Mmore Fibre Five Star Plus Calf feed or Pedigree Lamb Plus feed today call +353 74 917 1300.

