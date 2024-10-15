The week-long event, on Glenside Farm, Jubilee Farm, Butterlope Farm, Magennis' Farm and Primrose Cottage Farm aimed at raising awareness of Social Farming’s positive impact on health, wellbeing, and community cohesion, saw a diverse range of attendees, including representatives from the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), the Department of Health, Health and Social Care Trusts, farmers, potential participants, and wider health and social care organisations.

Social Farming offers individuals from various groups an opportunity to engage in meaningful farm-based activities, promoting mental health recovery, social inclusion, and personal development. Key stakeholders including DAERA and the Health and Social Care Trusts reaffirmed their commitment to the ongoing development of Social Farming as community-based service delivery on farms. Representatives from the Department of Health emphasised the importance of integrating nature-based solutions like Social Farming into broader health and wellbeing strategies.

Aoibeann Walsh, Head of Social Farming and Innovation for Rural Support said: "The positive impact on participants’ mental and physical health cannot be overstated. The support from organisations like DAERA and the Department of Health is crucial for expanding opportunities for Social Farming to be widely recognised and understood in Northern Ireland, with farmers providing high-quality services for individuals in need of support that are valued by all, accessible for all, and supported through sustainable resources.

“Social Farming Awareness Week has reinforced the growing interest in Social Farming as a sustainable and beneficial initiative. It is hoped that the connections made during the week will inspire further collaboration, encouraging more farmers to consider delivery on their farm and more referral organisations to recommend it as a valuable service for the individuals they support.”

The event provided an excellent platform for highlighting these benefits, while also fostering valuable conversations among farmers, participants and stakeholders. Throughout the week, visitors were able to experience first-hand how Social Farming supports individuals in building skills, confidence, and connections within rural communities. The five farm visits showcased how the natural environment and practical farm activities contribute to wellbeing and community engagement.

If you are interested in Social Farming opportunities, please contact Rural Support’s Social Farming Support Service on [email protected] or 028 86760040.

Tim Davies from Jubilee Farm, Aoibeann Walsh head of Social Farming and Innovation at Rural Support with Liz Keenan, Day Opportunities Team Lead Northern Health and Social Care Trust with John White, Assistant Director Rural Affairs DAERA

John White, Assistant Director Rural Affairs DAERA and Tim Davies, farm manager at Jubilee Farm

Kevin Doherty, CEO of Rural Support and Derek Lough who is CEO of Young Farmers' Clubs of Ulster and Co-Chair of Rural Support's Board of Trustee

Visitors and volunteers enjoying Social Farming Awareness Week on Jubilee Farm, Larne