Society CEO guest speaker at NI Angus Club AGM

The venue is Dungannon Rugby Club, Moy Road, Dungannon, commencing at 8.00pm.

Guest speaker for the evening is Robert Gilchrist who was appointed chief executive of the Aberdeen Angus cattle Society almost twelve months ago.

Hylda Mills, chairperson, NI Aberdeen Angus Club said: ”I would encourage all club members to come along to the AGM, and avail of the opportunity to meet Robert Gilchrist, and learn more about the society’s vision for the future of the breed.

“I look forward to welcoming everyone to the AGM, especially new members.”