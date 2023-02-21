Society CEO guest speaker at NI Angus Club AGM
The Northern Ireland Aberdeen Angus Club has announced that its AGM will take place on Tuesday, 7th March 2023.
The venue is Dungannon Rugby Club, Moy Road, Dungannon, commencing at 8.00pm.
Guest speaker for the evening is Robert Gilchrist who was appointed chief executive of the Aberdeen Angus cattle Society almost twelve months ago.
Hylda Mills, chairperson, NI Aberdeen Angus Club said: ”I would encourage all club members to come along to the AGM, and avail of the opportunity to meet Robert Gilchrist, and learn more about the society’s vision for the future of the breed.
“I look forward to welcoming everyone to the AGM, especially new members.”
Previously Robert worked as a farm advisor and has stated that he is keen to drive the potential that genomics offers to the breed.