South Fermanagh Group Focus
Mr Fulton gave an update on the future agricultural policy.
A question and answer session followed and there was a very useful discussion.
The next big event in the Fermanagh calendar is the annual County Dinner!
This will be held on Friday 10 November 2023 at 7.30pm in the Killyhevlin Hotel, Enniskillen.
The evening will be attended by UFU members and corporate supporters alike. Tickets are priced at £40 which includes a drinks reception and a beautiful three course meal.
The evening will be rounded off with music by Hugh Gallagher & Francie Smith, dancing into the small hours.
There will be a raffle and auction on the evening, with a donation of the proceeds going to Marie Curie.
Everyone is very welcome and even if you aren’t a UFU member, give us a call to the Enniskillen office on 02866326622 and we can sort this for you.
Our winter programme meetings will then continue on Wednesday 6 December 2023 at 10.30am with a breakfast at the mart with UFU president, David Brown.
January will see the annual presidents’ county roadshow on Wednesday 24 January 2024 in the Killyhevlin at 8pm.
The South West Fermanagh annual general meeting will be held on Thursday 22 February 2024, again at the Killyhevlin at 8pm.
James McCluggage, UFU policy manager, will be in attendance.