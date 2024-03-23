South Londonderry UFU group update

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Just before Christmas on 11 December, a successful table quiz was held in The Lurach Centre, Maghera, which raised much needed funds for a very worthy cause, local charity The Olive Branch.

A good night was had by all, with yummy apple pies kindly supplied by the local WI.

The Winter roadshow on the 10 January held in the Roe Park, Limavady was very informative and an interesting meeting.

Alternative forage winners

The Silage competition was held over this period too, and we would like to congratulate the local winners of the various classes. The Group was also successful in the Northern Ireland wide competition too, with our very own Jonny Hutchinson taking 2nd place overall in the alternative forage section. We would like to congratulate Jonny on this achievement.

On 13th February, a well attended and very interesting meeting was held in the Jungle NI meeting room, taken by Andrew Thompson, CAFRE, and David Linton of Barenbrug.

Andrew gave us a lowdown on soil nutrients and testing to ensure the utilisation of the nutrients, while David gave us great insight into grassland management and varieties of grass for different applications.

We will be meeting over the next few months to plan our Winter Programme and we would appreciate you letting any committee members or the office know of any suggestions you would have for visits or speakers.