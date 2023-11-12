South Tyrone group focus

​The South Tyrone winter programme for 2023/24 kicked off on Monday night past, with interesting presentations from Seamus McCaffrey accountant, who writes for the Farming Life, who came along to provide advice to members on taxation, business structure, succession, capital gains tax and discussion points you could have with your accountant.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Nick Rowsome, financial adviser with NFU Mutual, then gave a

presentation on the tax benefits of pensions and how you can make them work better for the longer term.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We recently presented a cheque of £2,000 to Marie Curie from the money raised at the County Tyrone BBQ which was held in 2022. The county chairman Chris Gill and the South Tyrone group managers Wendy Kerr and Alison Donaldson, would like to thank all the businesses and members who made donations to enable this money to be raised. Marie Curie is an important charity which has helped many families in County Tyrone and across Northern Ireland.

Cheque presentation to Marie Curie. (L-R) Wendy Kerr group manager, Chris Gill 2022 County Tyrone chairman and Alison Donaldson group manager.

This year there will be a county dinner on 17 November in Corick House Hotel & Spa. Tickets are priced at £35 and music is by Brian Pritchard Music. If you would like tickets for the dinner, please contact the office on 02887725973.

The group managers would like to extend a warm invitation to everyone who would like to come to the official open day of our new office at 28A Linen Green, Dungannon, BT71 7HB, above Synge & Burn Café, anytime between 10am – 3pm on 15 November 2023. Light refreshments will be available, and the Farm Families Health Check and Rural Support will also be in attendance. If you would like to book

a slot with the Farm Family Health Check, please contact the office on

Advertisement

Advertisement

02887725973. Otherwise just call anytime between 10am-3pm for a look around, a cup of tea and a chat.

First winter meeting. (L-R) Wendy Kerr group manager, Seamus McCaffrey accountant, Omagh, Eric Coote group chairman and Nick Rosome financial advisor NFU Mutual.

The next group meeting is taking the form of a ‘farmer’s Christmas lunch’ on Friday 8 December at 1pm in Salley’s Restaurant, Aughnacloy. Followed by an update from David Wright, Northern Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, on current issues affecting the industry. We hope to see as many members as possible and their families at the lunch which is priced at £15 per person and booking is essential.

Please contact the group office on 028 87725973 to book you place.