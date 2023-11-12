South Tyrone group focus
and live on Freeview channel 276
Nick Rowsome, financial adviser with NFU Mutual, then gave a
presentation on the tax benefits of pensions and how you can make them work better for the longer term.
We recently presented a cheque of £2,000 to Marie Curie from the money raised at the County Tyrone BBQ which was held in 2022. The county chairman Chris Gill and the South Tyrone group managers Wendy Kerr and Alison Donaldson, would like to thank all the businesses and members who made donations to enable this money to be raised. Marie Curie is an important charity which has helped many families in County Tyrone and across Northern Ireland.
This year there will be a county dinner on 17 November in Corick House Hotel & Spa. Tickets are priced at £35 and music is by Brian Pritchard Music. If you would like tickets for the dinner, please contact the office on 02887725973.
The group managers would like to extend a warm invitation to everyone who would like to come to the official open day of our new office at 28A Linen Green, Dungannon, BT71 7HB, above Synge & Burn Café, anytime between 10am – 3pm on 15 November 2023. Light refreshments will be available, and the Farm Families Health Check and Rural Support will also be in attendance. If you would like to book
a slot with the Farm Family Health Check, please contact the office on
02887725973. Otherwise just call anytime between 10am-3pm for a look around, a cup of tea and a chat.
The next group meeting is taking the form of a ‘farmer’s Christmas lunch’ on Friday 8 December at 1pm in Salley’s Restaurant, Aughnacloy. Followed by an update from David Wright, Northern Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal, on current issues affecting the industry. We hope to see as many members as possible and their families at the lunch which is priced at £15 per person and booking is essential.
Please contact the group office on 028 87725973 to book you place.
The 2024 UFU dare now available in the group office so please call in to collect one at our new office at 28A Linen Green, Dungannon, BT71 7HB, above Synge & Burn Café.