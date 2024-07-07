South West Down Group Focus
However, a lot has happened over the last six months and there are some exciting plans in place for the remainder of the year.
The group, alongside Co. Down UFU chairman David McCracken, hosted the Co. Down dinner in February. This event was a great success with 100 members and friends in attendance and we were able to raise £1,000 for the UK Diabetes Society.
The group also held its Bi Annual AGM in February of this year. New chairman Jim Crothers, and deputy chairman Derek Martin, have taken up the roles for the incoming two years. We very much look forward to working alongside Jim and Derek.
In June, the South West Down Group attended the Lurgan Show alongside the Lagan Group, and enjoyed a brilliant day out in the sunshine. It was lovely to see so many of our members and enjoy a catch up with them over a cup of tea and a bun.
Within the office, group managers Sarah and Heidi are busy planning a new and exciting winter programme which will kick off in autumn.
We will be holding some joint meetings with our neighbours in the Lagan Group and would like to encourage all our members, both young and old, to come along and take part in the events.
If you have any ideas or suggestions for speakers or events for our winter programme please contact Sarah or Heidi and let them know.
As always, we wish to pass on a big thank you to all our members for your loyalty and support. If you are not yet a member and are interested in joining, please get in touch with the group office on 02840625444 or contact the membership department in UFU HQ on 02890370222.