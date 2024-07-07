South West Down Group Focus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The busy farming calendar over the summer months has brought a break from meetings and events.

​However, a lot has happened over the last six months and there are some exciting plans in place for the remainder of the year.

The group, alongside Co. Down UFU chairman David McCracken, hosted the Co. Down dinner in February. This event was a great success with 100 members and friends in attendance and we were able to raise £1,000 for the UK Diabetes Society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group also held its Bi Annual AGM in February of this year. New chairman Jim Crothers, and deputy chairman Derek Martin, have taken up the roles for the incoming two years. We very much look forward to working alongside Jim and Derek.

South West Down and Lagan UFU Group managers at Balmoral Show 2024

In June, the South West Down Group attended the Lurgan Show alongside the Lagan Group, and enjoyed a brilliant day out in the sunshine. It was lovely to see so many of our members and enjoy a catch up with them over a cup of tea and a bun.

Within the office, group managers Sarah and Heidi are busy planning a new and exciting winter programme which will kick off in autumn.

We will be holding some joint meetings with our neighbours in the Lagan Group and would like to encourage all our members, both young and old, to come along and take part in the events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you have any ideas or suggestions for speakers or events for our winter programme please contact Sarah or Heidi and let them know.

UFU group manager Alan Miller, UFU deputy president Glen Cuddy, UFU membership development officer Roberta Simmons, UFU group manager Victoria Orr and UFU group manager Heidi Wylie, enjoying the Lurgan Show.