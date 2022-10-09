Speaker Profile – 2022 Women in Agriculture

Gill Gallagher – Chief executive of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association

Gill Gallagher is chief executive of the Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association (NIGTA), which represents the traders, manufacturers, processors, distributors, brokers and service providers who are involved in the Northern Ireland (NI) agricultural supply trade of animal feed and fertiliser.

Prior to this, Gill worked for Devenish Nutrition for over six years as sustainable agriculture manager, with responsibility for measuring and helping to develop solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of agricultural production. During this time, Gill also worked closely with NIGTA, supporting the Association on environmental and sustainability matters, as well as devising and helping to deliver environmental training to feed advisers across NI.

Gill Gallagher, Chief Executive, NIGTA. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Aimee Budge – Farmer and previous star of This Farming Life

Aimee runs the family farm with her sister Kirsty, following the sudden death of their father in a tragic farm accident.

Operating in the challenging conditions of the Shetland Islands, Aimee previously juggled the farm with her studies where she graduated with a merit in BSc in agriculture four years ago.

The farm runs across 300 hectares and comprises 600 sheep, 80 suckler cows and are one of few units to grow 25 hectares of their own barley.

Susanna Hassard

Between college and travelling home, Aimee has also completed work experience at Tolquhon Farm to develop her practical skills and experience.

Susanna Hassard – Owner of One Small Seed

Susanna owns an artisan flower farm providing locally grown flowers for homes, events, weddings and memorials.

After 13 years in the local retail sector buying food and horticulture, she realised the carbon footprint that comes with the floral industry is not sustainable and now is the time to buy local, seasonal and sustainable. Susanna conducted market research, focus groups and compiled competitor analysis, everything was positive and viable so One Small Seed was sown!

Aimee Budge

Eileen Mullan – Founder Boardroom Apprentice

Eileen is a trusted expert in governance and has transformed organisations across the public, voluntary and private sectors. She is a highly-accomplished trainer, award winning chair, trusted board advisor, facilitator and mediator. She holds non-executive roles as chair of the board of the Southern Health and Social Care Trust and senior council member with the Health and Care Professions Council.

Eileen is an eloquent public speaker and frequent contributor to conferences and events along with delivering a TEDx talk (“make time for what matters to you”). She has presented papers on governance issues and solutions within the public, third and private sectors across Ireland and the UK. Eileen is a contributor to The Northern Ireland Audit Office ‘Board Effectiveness: A Good Practice Guide’.

Tori Cameron – Founder of SNAP Social Media Marketing

Tori Cameron

Tori is the founder of SNAP Social Media Marketing. Her career in the media and digital sphere started seven years ago and since working in various industries doing social media marketing it was time to bring her expertise to those who she felt needed it most - local and small business owners. Tori’s experience covers the agricultural industry both practically and theoretically having worked as an in-house social media manager for a large agricultural brand as well as providing training and support to small agricultural businesses. Tori’s passion lies in being able to provide actionable advice, tips and tricks to leverage social media for business owners whether it be on a large or small scale.

Prof Elizabeth Magowan – Director of sustainable agri-food science, AFBI

Professor Elizabeth Magowan completed a PhD in dairy nutrition from Queen’s University, Belfast (with DARD Science Service and ARINI) in 2004 and joined Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute as a pig research scientist in 2003.

Elizabeth developed the AFBI pig research programme until April 2017 after which she took up the post as director of sustainable agri-food sciences division in AFBI.

Elizabeth’s initial research focused on optimizing pig production performance through management and nutritional strategies whilst reducing environmental impact. More recently she has lead consortia of UK academics on flagship reports with a focus on how livestock production can reduce its carbon footprint. Elizabeth has worked extensively on industry/academic collaborative studies and has presented her work across the UK and at international conferences as well as publications in journals.

Eileen Mullan

Elizabeth Magowan

Susanna Hassard

Tori Cameron

Elizabeth Magowan

