Ballymoney Show, has a strong reputation for showcasing quality livestock. This year, the 115th Ballymoney Show continued this tradition by hosting a showcase on the Galloway Cattle Society and the Galloway breed.

This showcase incorporated a set of new cattle classes dedicated to Black Galloways - complete with a judge from the Galloway Cattle Society; Class prizes sponsored by Hunter Kane & Son and John McCurry & Sons agricultural suppliers; the inauguration of the Glynn’s Bar Perpetual Cup for the Champion Galloway at Ballymoney Show - sponsored by Mr Brooke Huey; and a dedicated stand in prime location, adjacent to the main show arena.

The Galloway classes were well-represented, drawing a significant number of entries from breeders across the province. The classes were judged by Mr Scott McKinnon of Dumfries, Scotland.Class Placement

Judge: Scott McKinnon, Dumfries, ScotlandCow in calf or with calf at foot born on or before 31/08/2021: 1st - D Henry - Gruige Bonnie; 2nd - T&K Madden - Liz 4th of Tecloy; 3rd - T&K Madden - Gay of Tecloy

Judge Scott McKinnon, Brian Moorhead with Champion - Gruige Bonnie and Kate Madden with Reserve Champion - Fay of Tecloy

Heifer born on or after 01/09/2021 and on or before 31/08/2022: 1st - D Henry - Gruige Cara; 2nd - B Huey - Armoy Debbie; 3rd - B Huey - Armoy Diana 2nd; 4th - T&K Madden - Gay 2nd of Tecloy

Heifer born on or after 01/09/2022 and on or before 31/08/2023: 1st - T&K Madden - Fay of Tecloy

Bull born on or before 30/09/2023: 1st - T&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy

GALLOWAY CHAMPIONSHIP

T&K Madden being presented with the Danske Bank Prize for the Best Group of Three Beef Cattle - Fay of Tecloy, Gay 2nd of Tecloy, Guardian of Tecloy

CHAMPION - D Henry - Gruige Bonnie

RESERVE CHAMPION - T&K Madden - Fay of Tecloy

THE GLYNN'S BAR PERPETUAL CUP for the Champion Galloway at Ballymoney Show: D Henry - Gruige Bonnie

Interbreed Classes

Mr Brooke Huey presenting Mr Dessy Henry with the Glynn’s Bar Perpetual Cup for the Champion Galloway at Ballymoney Show - Gruige Bonnie

Best Group of Three Beef Cattle: T&K Madden - Fay of Tecloy, Gay 2nd of Tecloy, Guardian of Tecloy

Best Pedigree Beef Bull - All Breeds - born between 01/1/2022 and 31/12/2022: 2nd - T&K Madden - Guardian of Tecloy

The Showcase attracted a diverse audience, from breeders and local farmers to visitors from other Breed Societies. It also highlighted the Galloway breed's strengths and the dedication of local breeders. The event underscored the Galloway's potential in both commercial beef production and conservation grazing, reinforcing its status as a valuable and versatile breed in modern agriculture.

