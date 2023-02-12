Spreading slurry in Spring, are you ready?
As the season for spreading organic manures has now begun, it’s important to consider the implications associated with this - and follow slurry spreading rules.
Slurries and manures are a valuable source of nutrients for plant growth and if used efficiently, can reduce the need for artificial fertilisers. However, farmers must remember they have a responsibility to protect water quality when spreading slurry or manure and should avoid spreading slurry in sub-optimal ground conditions.
From 1 February, it has been possible to spread slurry and manure on land as long as ground conditions allow. However, farmers and contractors should be aware of the rules for spreading slurry during February when there is an increase in the width of buffer zones required along waterways and a reduction in the maximum application rates allowed.
To help those working in industry have a good knowledge of the requirements associated with this task, training is available which will give farmers a good understanding of the use of organic and inorganic fertilisers.
Lantra offers a one-day training course specific to the ‘Safe Use and Application of Fertiliser and Manure’. The course covers topics such as:
- The consequences of not using and managing fertilisers and manures properly
- Legislation and guidance which affect organic and inorganic nitrate use
- Identifying different types of manure and fertiliser and understanding product labels
- The environmental impacts of fertilisers and how they can be overcome
- Safe storage, transport and security
- Health and safety and dealing with accidents
- Spreading machinery
- Minimising ammonia emissions during application
- Working within NVZ’s or near water courses
- The New Farming Rules for Water
- Record keeping
- Manure management.
For further information on this training visit www.lantra.co.uk; alternatively, if you would like further information, contact [email protected]