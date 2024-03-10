Spring's Challenge: Consequence of sheep worrying and protective measures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​The period marks a critical time, when sheep farmers can get a real sense of how successful the year ahead will be.

However, breeding ewes are at their most vulnerable, and incidents of sheep worrying present a significant threat, that can lead to loss, trauma, and financial strain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Imagine the scene: a once peaceful pasture thrown into chaos as a dog chases the flock. The aftermath of an incident can be truly shocking – dead or injured sheep, lost lambs and damaged property.

March sees the start of the lambing season. Pic: Gill Copeland

The impact of sheep worrying extends far beyond the immediate physical harm to the animals or damage to the farm; it also inflicts significant emotional distress on both the livestock and farmers.

It’s a situation that highlights an urgent need for awareness and proactive measures to combat incidents of sheep worrying.

In Northern Ireland, individuals whose dogs attack or chase sheep, causing potential harm or financial loss, face a fine of up to £1,000 for the offence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yet, according to the National Sheep Association, the number of sheep worrying incidents are alarmingly increasing, with 70% of farmers experiencing an attack in 2023.

Jonathan Graham, Agricultural Account Executive at AbbeyAutoline. Pic: Richard Trainor Photography

At AbbeyAutoline, we understand the critical nature of this issue. Our specialist Farm Team is dedicated to offering tailored insurance solutions that covers the financial impact of sheep worrying.

A Farm Combined Policy can be enhanced by adding cover for sheep worrying to address the specific challenges faced by farmers, including the distressing issue of loss due to a dog attack.

This insurance cover safeguards against the direct financial repercussions of such incidents. It compensates for the loss of livestock and the veterinary expenses for saving the life of injured animals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It should be noted that claims relating to losses associated with terminations and other veterinary costs should be backed up with scanning reports and billing documents.

March sees the start of the lambing season. Pic: Gill Copeland

The public liability section of a farm combined policy plays a crucial role by covering instances where a farm dog is responsible for worrying or injuring sheep on a neighbouring property. This ensures that neighbours can seek compensation directly from the dog’s owner, providing a financial safeguard and promoting responsible pet ownership among farmers.

While insurance provides a financial safety net, prevention remains paramount. Responsible dog ownership is at the heart of preventing sheep worrying. Dog owners must ensure their dogs are always kept on a lead, especially near grazing sheep.

Rural homeowners securing fences and gates is equally important in rural settings to prevent dogs from getting out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For farmers, vigilance and proactive measures are key. Regularly inspecting and maintaining walls, fences and hedges can make it more difficult for dogs to get access to fields where livestock are grazing.

In the unfortunate event of an attack, documenting the incident thoroughly supports both insurance claims and legal processes.

All incidents of sheep worrying should be immediately reported to the local council dog warden for investigation.

As we navigate the challenges of the lambing season and the wider challenges faced by the agricultural industry, our Farm Team is on hand to support your farming enterprise with tailored insurance solutions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We will protect your livestock and preserve your livelihood using our extensive expertise and comprehensive product portfolio to ensure that we deliver the security, flexibility, and the peace of mind you expect from your local insurance broker.