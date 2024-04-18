Well established as a firm favourite in the sales calendar, this year’s event feature over 70 lots comprising of Dutch Spotted, Blue Texel, Beltex, Badger Face, Suffolk, Charollais, Texel and a selection of Chartex and Suftex hybrids. All stock is eligible for immediate export to ROI and mainland UK.

Buyers will be able to select from pedigree ewes with lambs at foot, dry hoggets and recipients with lambs at foot all from leading breeders and representing their best flock bloodlines.

The sale comprises of the following flocks, Derg, Springhill, Bodoney, Bessiebell, Little Whisker, Johnstown, Knockmult and Tullygowen with guest consignors Cleenagh, Craigdoo, Corbo and Carony.

Graham Foster’s Springhill Charollais prefix will have 12 select ewe lambs set to go under the hammer this year. These are sired by his new stock ram Boyo Bravemansgame who was purchased last season for a whopping 24,000 guineas. Included in this draft is a daughter of the flocks highly regarded Rhaeadr ewe.

The Derg Blue Texel flock will have a selection of females on offer to include three pedigree ewes with ewe lamb at foot, and two recipient ewes with ewe lambs at foot. These are the first progeny from the 20k Royal Welsh Show Champion Beili Blue Hulk.

Paddy and Stephen Fee, Tullynagowan Dutch Spotted will present three ewe lambs and one ram lamb out of their stock ram Diamond Felix who was top price lamb on the day back in 2022 at the June Society sale in Swatragh, in addition to the first lambs for sale out of Hillside Fame purchased last year for 3k. This will be a new bloodline for buyers to tap into.

The Cleenagh Badger Face Texel flock have hand picked four shearling gimmers to be included in the sale. These are daughters of the much admired Carlisle Champion Dunhuw Ding Dong who sold for 8k. Janet and Andy Carson have two shearlings and two lambs catalogued in the sale from their well known Little Whisker flock. These are Blue Texels, Dutch Spotted and Badgerface Texels.

Chris Johnston will be offering two recipient and twin ET lamb packages for sale. These include two ewe lambs out of his show ewe Artnagullion Firecracker and sired by Saveock Expresso Martini. Russell Millen will be busy on the night as he has a selection on offer to include two Spotted Dutch ewes with four natural lambs, three ewe lambs and a ram bred from the exciting new blood, Coose Gareth €4700 Badger ewe lamb on her recipient, 8k to Frank the Tank x an import ewe. Also a black badger ewe lamb on recipient same way bred Badger ram lamb on his recipient dam, 3200gns Welsh Champion, Riverside Delboy x Sunnybank Colourful who has bred lambs to 7500gns Blue Texel ewe lamb and ram lamb on their recipient 5k Sunnybank Escobar x Derg Fantasy. Both these lines have proven to bred quality

The Corbo flock has forward three Texel ET single ewe lambs sold sucking their recipient mothers sired by Mullan Game Changer who was purchased for 15k in Lanark 2023.

The McCutcheon’s have a number of quality ewe lambs lined up for the sale comprising of a mix of Badgerface, Beltex and Dutch Spotted. These are from winning lines within the flock and are showing great potential. Jack Smyth is back in action this sale again with a run of 14 mighty good hybrid cross sheep ideal for further breeding or suitable for showing.

The Springtime Sparklers is a great sale to source a new bloodline for your flock, with many new breeders having established their flocks in the past following purchases at this event. Top drawer female lines have been blended with exceptional rams to produce a catalogue bursting at the seams with potential!

The Springtime Sparklers Sale takes place live at Beatties Pedigree Centre on Friday evening 26th April, at 7pm. The venue is located at 109 Glenpark Road, Omagh

Viewing is welcome from 5pm. For those who wish to purchase stock online this can be done using Marteye (new customers must register in advance on beattie.marteye.ie)

For enquiries contact Richard Beattie 07984694616.

1 . Thw 24k Boyo Bravemansgame is sire of a draft of choice ewe lambs from Graham Fosters Springhill Charollais flock.jpg Thw 24k Boyo Bravemansgame is sire of a draft of choice ewe lambs from Graham Fosters Springhill Charollais flock Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . Brougher Cruiser purchased for 7000gns at Carlisle has two daughters in the sale.jpg Brougher Cruiser purchased for 7000gns at Carlisle has two daughters in the sale. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Dunhuw Ding Dong was Champion at the Premier Sale in Carlisle and purchased for 8000 gns. The Cleenagh flock of Clive and Adrian Richardson will have four Badger Face Texel.jpg Dunhuw Ding Dong was Champion at the Premier Sale in Carlisle and purchased for 8000 gns. The Cleenagh flock of Clive and Adrian Richardson will have four Badger Face Texel Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . Derg Glitter Triple Royal Show Champion.jpg Derg Glitter Triple Royal Show Champion Photo: freelance Photo Sales