CAFRE is Northern Ireland’s specialist agri-food and land-based college, with campuses in Antrim, Cookstown and Enniskillen. Offering a wide range of courses from Level 2 through to Master’s Degree, discover our courses. 95% of CAFRE graduates are employed or progress on to higher level study within six months of graduating.

Study after A-Levels

If you are leaving school with A-Level or equivalent qualifications, CAFRE offers a range of Foundation and Honours Degree programmes validated by Ulster University. These include degrees in Food Technology, Food Innovation and Nutrition, Food Business Management, Food Manufacture and Nutrition, Equine Management, Horticulture, Sustainable Agriculture and Agriculture and Technology. We are still accepting applications for some full-time courses through UCAS Clearing (www.ucas.com). Those interested in part-time degree programmes should consult the college website (www.cafre.ac.uk).

Maryella Corden, a past pupil of St Ronan’s College, Lurgan, completed a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Innovation and Nutrition at CAFRE, Loughry Campus. Maryella says: “Studying at CAFRE creates lots of opportunities to connect with the industry. Through work placements, guest lecturers, visits to businesses you gain valuable insights. Not forgetting about the CAFRE bursaries, scholarships and competitions which are designed to enhance your learning and understanding of the agri-food industry. Now a CAFRE graduate, I have enrolled on the postgraduate Business for Agri- Food and Rural Enterprise course, delivered at Loughry Campus in conjunction with Queen's University Belfast.” If you are interested in studying agri-food – discover CAFRE, Northern Ireland’s specialist agri-food and land-based college.

Study after GCSEs

For students leaving school with GCSE or equivalent qualifications, you can apply for Level 2 or Level 3 Further Education courses. CAFRE offer courses in Food, Horticulture, Equine, Land-based Engineering, Agriculture, Veterinary Nursing and Floristry. Our full-time courses include a period of work placement to help students develop their skills and knowledge of their chosen industry. Work–based and Apprenticeship training course options are available in Agriculture, Food, Horticulture and Equine. For further information and to apply please visit: www.cafre.ac.uk

Visit us!

If you have not applied to study at CAFRE this September there’s still time to visit Enniskillen Campus, Greenmount Campus or Loughry Campus. Staff will be available to welcome you to see around the facilities on exam results days. Come along between 11.00am and 2.00pm, with a copy of your GCSE or A-Level examination results and meet the teams and decide if a course at CAFRE is right for you.

CAFRE is renowned for its excellent teaching facilities and links with industry. So, if you are interested in working in an industry that focuses on sustainability, the environment and the adoption of technology, a course at CAFRE could be the first step in achieving that goal.

For information about CAFRE courses and how to apply, email: [email protected] or visit our website: www.cafre.ac.uk for more information.

