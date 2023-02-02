Standards must not be sacrificed on altar of free trade – Lockhart

The Upper Bann representative said: “When we go to the local butchers or supermarket to buy our meat, we know that by buying British we can be sure that the food has been produced to the absolute highest standards in terms of animal welfare, environmental concerns and integrity of the supply chain.

“As the Government move forward with Free Trade deals, there is huge potential for these new agreements to benefit the UK.

"However there is also some danger, not least in terms of food production standards.

"The former DEFRA Secretary George Eustace has warned about the potential for hormone treated beef to enter the UK supply chain if the CPTPP is finalised, with the UK accession to that group.

"That is deeply worrying,” the Upper Bann MP added.

"Worrying for our agri-food sector, but also for the consumer who doesn’t want this product on our shelves,” added Ms Lockhart.

“We must protect the world leading food supply and production standards we enjoy here in the UK.