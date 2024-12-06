Stay safe ahead of Storm Darragh

Multi-agency partners have met and will continue to meet over the weekend as preparations continue ahead of Storm Darragh, which is forecast to bring rain and very strong winds this weekend.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for strong winds, which could cause disruption, and the public are being asked to consider essential travel only at the time of the amber warning which is in place from 1am Saturday until 9pm Saturday; a yellow warning for wind is also in place from 3pm Friday until 6am Sunday; and a yellow warning for rain is in place from 3pm Friday until noon Saturday. Conditions are expected to affect all of Northern Ireland.

These strong winds in conjunction with high tides will create large overtopping waves which may cause some disruption in coastal areas.

Staff from all agencies are monitoring the situation and making preparations to respond to any impacts. The weather conditions could lead to debris on the roads, fallen trees and spray or large waves on exposed and vulnerable coastal areas. Due to the potential for large waves, flooding of coastal roads is also possible - please remember not to drive through flood water.

Traffic disruption is possible so please plan ahead, stay up to date with the latest weather and travel advice and take extra care if travelling. Advice and information on the current weather warnings is available at: Strong winds weather warning - information and advice

It may be necessary to close some roads or put temporary restrictions in place. Road users are reminded to adhere to road signs and any temporary traffic lights. Remember to reduce your speed, stay well behind the vehicle in front, remain focused and always wear your seatbelt. Traffic information can be found at: TrafficWatchNI – Home

You can report an obstruction at: Report an obstruction on a road or street | nidirect or call the 24-hour number on 0300 200 7899.

Monitoring of river levels and sea levels has been ongoing and will continue until the weather warning has elapsed. Rivers teams remain on standby and have been checking and clearing culvert screens and other assets.

Regional Community Resilience Groups have also been advised of weather patterns and to make appropriate preparations.

The power of water is often on show during a storm as waves crash against harbour walls, piers and cliffs. It looks spectacular but surges can easily sweep a person off their feet. All it takes is one wave to drag you out to sea – a dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life. If you see someone get carried away by a wave, call 999 and ask for Coastguard.

NIE Networks is reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment and report it immediately to the Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Members of the public should never approach a broken pole or electricity line.

Should customers experience a power cut they can check for updates at Powercheck NI (powercheck.nienetworks.co.uk) and report the fault online or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.