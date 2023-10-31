A reduced entry of cows at Markethill on Tuesday 31st October returned a steady demand despite the closure of abattoirs.

Steady demand at Markethill despite abattoir closures
Fleshed Friesians sold from £135 to £145 for 750k at £1095. Second quality friesians from £100 to £120 and the poorest types from £70 to £90 per 100 kilos. Well fleshed beef bred cows from £160 to £184 for 700k at £1295.
Cull cows:
Armagh farmer 706k £1295 £184.00; Portadown farmer 774k £1395 £180.00; Armagh farmer 630k £1115 £177.00; Portadown farmer 766k £1325 £173.00; Portadown farmer 796k £1295 £163.00; Tandragee farmer 650k £1045 £161.00.
Friesian cull cows
Dungannon farmer 756k £1095 £145.00; Armagh farmer 634k £915 £144.00; Dungannon farmer 726k £1035 £143.00; Dungannon farmer 852k £1205 £141.00; Dungannon farmer 746k £1015 £136.00; Dungannon farmer 710k £925 £130.00; Dungannon farmer 790k £1015 £129.00.
CALVES
The 90 calves sold readily with good quality bulls from £250 to £430 for a 5 week old sim. Angus bulls to £420. Heifer calves to £380 for a 3 week old blue. Main demand from £240 to £320. Angus x heifers to £270 each.
Bull calves
Sim £430; AA £420; Sim £410; Sim £380; Ch £370; AA £350; BB £335; BB £325.
Heifer calves
BB £380; BB £320; BB £300; BB £295; BB £290; BB £290; BB £285; BB £280; BB £275.