In the Fatstock Ring 400 lots listed sold readily with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2200 for a 1000kg Brb. Cow to £220 per 100kg with an 880kg Lim. to £1909-60 @£217 per 100kg and selling to a top of £225 per 100kg for an 840kg Ch. to £1890. Cow Heifers sold to £1792 for a 700kg Lim. to £256 per 100kg followed by a 700kg Ch. to £1680 @£240 per 100kg. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1445 for an 850kg to £170 per 100kg Fat Bulls sold to £2280 for a 1000kg B/B. to £228 per 100kg. Fat Steers sold £230 for a 570kg Ch. and £2011-60 per head for a 1070kg to £188. Friesians sold to £215 for a 570kg (£1225) Fat Heifers sold to £246 for a 630kg Ch. (£1549-80) In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1890 for a 735kg Lim. (£257) and 720kg AA. to £1860 (£258) Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 570kg Lim. (£258) and selling to £278 per 100kg for a 525kg Lim. to £1460. Med Weights sold to £1270 for 450kg Ch. (£282) and 425kg Ch. to £1200 (£282) Smaller ones to £840 for 345kg B/B. Heavy Heifers sold to £1740 for 700kg Lim. (£248) to £279 per 100kg for a 605kg Ch. to £1690. Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 560kg Lim. (£250) Med Weights sold to £1260 for a 410kg Lim. £308) Smaller ones sold to £870 for a 400kg Ch. Weanling Males sold to £1180 for a 445kg Ch. (£265) to £333 per 100kg for a 285kg Ch. to £950. Weanling Heifers sold to £1230 for a 375kg Ch. (£328) Dairy Cows & Heifers sold to £2500 and £2410. Suckler Cows & Calves sold to £1700 and £1620. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1620 and £1510. Young Bull Calves sold to £435 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £460 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps sold to £740 for Sim. Female Lumps sold to £780 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS;

Armagh Producer 700kg Lim. to £256 (£1792) Keady Producer 630kg Ch. to £246 (£1549-80) Producer 700kg Ch. to £240 (£1680) Clogher Producer 590kg Lim. to £235 (£1386-50) Crossgar Producer 700kg Lim. to £228 (£1596) Dungannon Producer 770kg Lim. to £226 (£1740-20) Castlederg Producer 610kg Lim. to £226 (£1378-60) Cookstown Producer 700kg Lim. to £225 (£1575) Omagh Producer 840kg Ch. to £225 (£1890) Crossgar Producer 1000kg Brb. to £220 (£2200) and 740kg B/B. to £220 (£1628) Cookstown Producer 750kg Lim. to £220 (£1650) Clogher Producer 540kg Lim. to £218 (£1177-20) Loughgall Producer 520kg Ch. to £218 (£1133-60) Strabane Producer 880kg Lim. to £217 (£1909-60) Rosslea Producer 710kg Lim. to £216 (£1533-60) Clogher Producer 800kg Sim. to £216 (£1728) Cookstown Producer 640kg Lim. to £216 (£1382-40) Enniskillen Producer 620kg Lim. to £214 (£1326-80) and 650kg Ch. to £214 (£1391)

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £185 to £212 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £160 to £180 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1445 for an 850kg to £170 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £120 to £148 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £90 to £115 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Fintona Producer 1000kg Lim. to £228 (£2280) Ballygawley Producer 910kg Lim. to £190 (£1729) Dungannon Producer 950kg Lim. to £190 (£1805) Magheraveely Producer 880kg Lim. to £186 (£1636-80) Rosslea Producer 950kg Lim. to £182 (£1729) Dungannon Producer 1100kg Ch. to £175 (£1925) Derrylin Producer 680kg Im. To £168 (£1142-40)

FAT STEERS

Char Steers sold to £230 per 100kg and £2011-60 per head for an 1070kg to £188 per 100kg. Lim Steers sold to £226 per 100kg Sim Steers sold to £219 per 100kg B/B Steers sold to £219 per 100kg. Friesian Steers sold to £215 per 100kg. Her . Steers sold to £212 per 100kg S/H. Steers sold to £210 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Char Heifers sold to £246 per 100kg. Lim Heifers sold to £235 per 100kg. B/B. Heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Sim Heifers sold to £216 per 100kg Her Heifers sold to £210 per 100kg A.A. Heifers sold to £210 per 100kg. M.B. Heifers sold to £196 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (300 lots)

A good steady demand for a large entry with heavy steers selling to £1890 for a 735kg Lim. (£257) and a 720kg AA. to £1860 (£258) with most other quality lots selling from £225 to £253 per 100kg . Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 570kg Lim. (£258) and selling to £278 per 100kg for a 525kg Ch. to £1460. SAMPLE PRICES;

J Beggs Loughgall 735kg Lim. to £1890 (£257) 750kg Ch. to £1810 (£241) 740kg B/B. to £1800 (£248) 705kg Lim. to £1770 (£251) and 700kg Lim. to £1750 (£250) P Donnelly Clogher 720kg AA. to £1860 (£258) T Gorman Ballygawley 725kg Lim. to £1810 (£249) and 720kg Ch. to £1700 (£236) E Little Brookeborough 730kg Ch. to £1760 (£241) 700kg Ch. to £1760 (£251) and 680kg Ch. to £1720 (£253) Augher Producer 720kg Ch. to £1740 (£241) and 710kg Ch. to £1670 (£235) J F Martin Kinawley 790kg AA. to £1700 (£215) M McClean Moneymore 735kg Lim. to £1690 (£230) and 700kg Lim. to £1680 (£240) I Mulligan Augher 745kg AA. to £1680 (£225) D Greenaway Portadown 655kg Lim. to £1660 (£253) A Sloane Armagh 690kg Ch. to £1660 (£240) Forward lots sold to £1470 for a 570kg Lim. (£258) 560kg Lim. to £1450 (£259) 550kg Lim. to £1450 (£263) and 560kg Lim. to £1400 (£250) for S Robinson Crossgar. P Donnelly Clogher 525kg Lim. to £1460 (£278) Beechmount Farms Ltd. Moira 550kg Ch. to £1410 (£256) and 540kg Ch. to £1400 (£259) M Davidson Cookstown 560kg Ch. to £1410 (£252) A Sloane Armagh 550kg Ch. to £1400 (£254)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

A very sharp demand in this section with quality lots selling to £282 for a 450kg Ch. to £1270 twice and a 425kg Ch. to £1200 others sold from £236 to £271 per 100kg SAMPLE PRICES;

Marion Davidson Cookstown 490kg Ch. to £1320 (£269) and 500kg Ch. to £1270 (£254) Beechmount Farms Ltd. Moira. 480kg AA. to £1280 (£266) 500kg Ch. to £1220 (£244) and 475kg Lim. to £1170 (£246) B Clarke Dungannon 450kg Ch. to £1270 (£282) 485kg Lim. to £1210 (£249) 475kg Lim. to £1200 (£252) and 465kg Lim. to £1200 (£258) S Primrose Fivemiletown 450kg Ch. to £1270 (£282) and 470kg Ch. to £1270 (£270) V McFarland Ballygawley 475kg Ch. to £1240 (£261) and 475kg Sim. to £1150 (£242) M Gilkinson Pomeroy 450kg Lim. to £1220 (£271) 465kg Lim. to £1200 (£258) 485kg Lim. to £1190 (£245) and 500kg Ch. to £1180 (£236) G Curran Brookeborough 425kg Ch. to £1200 (£282) 450kg Ch. to £1180 (£262) and 470kg Lim. to £1180 (£251)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

K Mc Grane Armagh 345kg B/B. to £840 a selection of Friesian weaned males sold from £440 to £520 for a Dungannon Producer.

STORE HEIFERS (150 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1740 for a 700kg Lim. (£248) and selling to £279 per 100kg for a 605kg Ch. to £1690 with other quality lots selling from £229 to £257 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 560kg Lim. (£250) with others selling from £229 to £252 per 100kg. SAMPLE PRICES;

J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 700kg Lim. to £1740 (£248) 675kg Lim. to £1720 (£255) and 605kg Ch. to £1690 (£279) G McCarney Seskinore 615kg Lim. to £1580 (£257) R K Hawkes Omagh 615kg Ch. to £1540 (£250) I A Elliott Blaney 620kg Ch. to £1530 (£246) S J Mitchell Eskra 645kg Ch. to £1520 (£235) 605kg Ch. to £1490 (£246) 590kg Ch. to £1440 (£244) and 605kg Ch. to £1420 (£234) P McCrory Dungannon 605kg Ch. to £1460 (£241) 620kg Lim. to £1420 (£229) and 590kg Ch. to £1360 (£230) Forward lots sold to £1400 for a 560kg Lim. (£250) and 535kg Lim. to £1350 (£252) to S Robinson Crossgar. Enniskillen Producer 575kg Ch. to £1380 (£240) S J Mitchell Eskra 560kg AA. to £1370 (£244) E Smith Ballygawley 530kg AA. to £1350 (£254) Loughgall Producer 535kg Lim. to £1330 (£248) P E & Co. McQuaid Trillick 575kg Ch. to £1320 (£229)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

Keen competition in this section with quality lots selling to £1260 for a 410kg Lim (£308) with most other quality lots selling £235 to £281 per 100kg lesser quality ones sold from £206 to £228 per 100kg SAMPLE PRICES;

Liam Logue Dromore 410kg Lim. to £1260 (£308) and 430kg Lim. to £1190 (£276) Loughgall Producer 445kg Lim. to £1250 (£281) 495kg Lim. to £1240 (£250) 470kg Lim. to £1060 (£225) 450kg Lim. to £1060 (£235) and 480kg Ch. to £1010 (£210) P J McWilliams Seskinore 500kg AA. to £1160 (£232) C McQuaid Armagh 500kg Ch. to £1140 (£228) Enniskillen Producer 500kg Lim. to £1130 (£226) S Robinson Crossgar 455kg Lim. to £1080 (£237) P Bogue Clogher 485kg Lim. to £1080 (£222) 485kg Lim. to £1000 (£206) and 415kg Lim. to £1000 (£241) M Redmond Loughgall 465kg Ch. to £1060 (£228) A Nevin Cookstown 480kg Lim. to £1040 (£216) A W Ferguson Newmills 480kg Ch. to £1010 (£210) E J McMenamin Kesh 435kg Daq. to £1010 (£232) Boa Island Producer 450kg Ch. to £1000 (£222) I Jordan Dundrod 470kg Her. to £1000 (£212)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

R K Hawkes Omagh 400kg Ch. to £870. B & S Jeffers Coagh 400kg Ch. to £850 345kg Ch. to £730, and 325kg Lim. to £680. K McGrane Armagh 395kg B/B. to £840. B O Donnell Dungannon 375kg Lim. to £820and 340kg Lim. to £720. T Donohoe Derrylin 395kg B/B. to £800, 365kg B/B. to £730, 365kg B/B. to £710, 355kg B/B. to £690, and 365kg AA. to £640. P Hawkes Omagh 395kg B/B. to £720. G Hetherington Dungannon 370kg B/B. to £680. R Fawcett Lisnaskea 345kg AA. to £630, 330kg AA. to £580, and 310kg AA. to £550. K Logue Dromore 345kg Lim. to £600.

WEANLINGS (150 lots)

A very strong demand in this section especially for quality lots with Steers & Bulls selling to £1180 (£265) for a 445kg Ch.and selling to a high of £333 per 100kg for a 285kg Ch. to £950. Weanling Heifers sold to £1230 for a 375kg Ch. (£328) with a 325kg Ch. selling to £950 (£292) SAMPLE PRICES ;

STEERS & BULLS

G J McKenna Clogher 445kg Ch. to £1180 (£265) 480kg Lim. to £1100 (£229) 515kg Ch. to £1070 (£208) 380kg Ch. to £1050 (£276) and 395kg Ch. to £960 (£243) S Robinson Crossgar 425kg Lim. to £1100 (£259) 385kg Lim. to £1020 (£265) and 370kg Lim. to £1010 (£273) A McCammon Dungannon 405kg Lim. to £1060 (£261) 355kg Ch. to £1050 (£295) 355kg Ch. to £1030 (£290) and 360kg Ch. to £990 (£275) E McCaughey Fintona 490kg Sim. to £1040 (£212) G P McCullagh Greencastle 410kg Lim. to £1020 (£248) G Crawford Brookeborough 410kg Ch. to £1010 (£246) E Woods Armagh 470kg Her. to £980 (£208) Pomeroy Producer 415kg Lim. to £980 (£236) and 405kg Lim. to £960 (£237) P J Corrigan Dungannon 285kg Ch. to £950 (£333)

WEANLING HEIFERS

A McCammon Dungannon 375kg Ch. to £1230 (£328) and 325kg Ch. to £950 (£292) S Kirk Plumbridge 450kg Lim. to £1120 (£249) 440kg Ch. to £1000 (£227) 320kg Lim. to £870 (£272) and 350kg Ch. to £860 (£245) E McCaughey Fintona 485kg Lim. to £940 (£194) G Crawford Brookeborough 410kg Ch. to £920 (£224) 435kg Lim. to £920 (£211) and 375kg Lim. to £880 (£234) G Gildernew Dungannon 355kg Lim. to £860 (£242) M/S J T E & Z Gauley Tempo 320kg Ch. to £840 (£262) 345kg Ch. to £840 (£243) and 285kg Ch. to £760 (£266) P Cox Garvary 365kg Lim. to £820 (£224) E Gildernew Dungannon 360kg Lim. to £810 (£225) and 355kg Lim. to £800 (£225) K Woods Keady 320kg Ch. to £770 (£240)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS

Trade continues strong with Calved Heifers selling to £2500 and £2200 for a Dungannon Producer. Dungannon Producer £2410 and £2320 for Calved Heifers. Ballygawley Producer £2270 for Calved Heifer. Lisnaskea Producerr £1550 for Calved Heifer. Others sold from £1340. Tempo Producer £2000 for Springing Heifer. Ballygawley Producer Young Maiden Heifers £600 x 2 and £480.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

Fivemiletown Producer £1700 for Hereford Heifer with Hereford Bull Calf . Omagh Producer £1620 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Seskinore Producer Incalf Heifers to £1620, £1510 and £1100. Clogher Producer £1500 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Derrylin Producer £1480 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Fivemiletown Producer £1370 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Maguiresbridge Producer £1150 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. Incalf Cows & Heifers sold to £1620, £1510 and £1100.

Trandragee Producer £1110 for 2019 Cow 5 months incalf to Ch. Bull. and £1020 for 2008 Cow 5 months incalf to Ch. Bull.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (200 lots)

A smaller entry sold easily to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 2 months) selling to £435 for a Ch. Bull to K Moore Augher. H Maguire Cornafanogue £390 X 2 for AAs. S Mc Connell Clogher £360 for AA. R W West Maguiresbridge £345 and £280 for AAs. P G McGee Augher £330 and £295 for AAs. M Lagan Cookstown £320 for Her. and £285 for Sim.

HEIFER CALVES

A McDonagh Fintona £460 for Ch. S Erskine Ballygawley £460 for Lim. D Capper Portadown £440 for Lim. J Keys Clogher £430 for Ch. M C McCann Sixmilecross £420 for Lim. J F Martin Kinawley £300 for Shb. J Donnelly Trillick £285 for AA.

REARED MALE LUMPS

E O Hagan Eskra £740, £710 and £600 for Simms and £730 for Lim. D McGlinchey Castlederg £690 for Lim.G Ellison Fivemiletown £690, £590 and 560 for AAs. K Moore Augher £620, £600, £570 for Chars and £590 for Limm. A Hughes Dungannon £610 for Lim. R Liggett Clogher £610, £600 and £550 for AAs. A Rice Keady £610 for Lim. K Little Lisnaskea £605 for Lim. S Cox Kinawley £590 for Lim. J McDonagh Brookeborough £550 for Ch.

FEMALE LUMPS