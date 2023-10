An entry of 660 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 28th October sold in a steady demand in all rings.

stock image

HEIFERS

The 170 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality forward heifers from 3250 to £94 for 508k at £1495 from a Newry producer followed by £287 for 602k at £1725 from an Omagh producer. Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £250 to £275 for 486k at £1335 from a Newry farmer followed by £268 for 438k at £1175 from a Newry farmer.

Forward heifers

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry farmer 508k £1495 £294.00; Omagh farmer 602k £1725 £287.00; Warrenpoint farmer 618k £1765 £286.00; Omagh farmer 538k £1535 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 610k £1735 £284.00; Ballynahinch farmer 574k £1615 £281.00; Newry farmer 534k £1495 £280.00; Omagh farmer 604k £1685 £279.00; Armagh farmer 526k £1465 £279.00; Bessbrook farmer 544k £1505 £277.00.

Middleweight heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newry farmer 486k £1335 £275.00; Newry farmer 438k £1175 £268.00; Keady farmer 412k £1085 £263.00; Camlough farmer 394k £1035 £263.00; Keady farmer 388k £1015 £262.00; Markethill farmer 398k £1035 £260.00; Newry farmer 464k £1200 £259.00; Moira farmer 456k £1165 £256.00; Armagh farmer 376k 3955 £254.00; Middletown farmer 474k £1185 £250.00.

BULLOCKS

190 bullocks sold in a similar trade to previous weeks with good quality forward bullocks to £250 to £294 for 502k at £1475 from a Belleek farmer followed by £281 for 624k at £1755 from a Gilford farmer. Good quality middleweights sold to £324 for 430k at 31395 from an Annaghmore farmer. A local producer received £315 for 456k at £1435 and an Annaghmore farmer received £314 for 328k at £1345. All good quality lots from £240 to £307 per 100 kilos.

Forward bullocks

Belleek farmer 502k £1475 £294.00; Gilford farmer 624k £1755 £281.00; Tynan farmer 550k £1545 £281.00; Markethill farmer 510k £1425 £279.00; Armagh farmer 512k £1425 £278.00; Newry farmer 508k £1405 £277.00; Gilford farmer 698k £1925 £276.00; Belleek farmer 536k £1475 £275.00; Belfast farmer 606k £1665 £275.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 430k £1395 £324.00; Markethill farmer 456k £1435 £315.00; Annaghmore farmer 428k £1345 £314.00; Belleek farmer 478k £1465 £307.00; Newry farmer 402k £1225 £305.00; Cullyhanna farmer 480k £1455 £303.00; Newry farmer 480k £1455 £303.00; Belleek farmer 482k £1455 £302.00; Markethill farmer 482k £1435 £298.00; Annaghmore farmer 432k £1275 £295.00.

WEANLINGS

Advertisement

Advertisement

280 weanlings sold in a steady trade with good quality light males from £270 to £319 for 276k at £880 for a Middletown farmer. The same owner received £313 for 256k at £800. A Cullyhanna producer received £313 for 332k at £1040. Stronger males sold from £250 to £305 for 426k at £1300 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £303 for 416k at £1260 from a Newtownhamilton producer. Light heifers sold steadily from £240 to £299 for 288k at £860 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £297 for 290k at £860 for a Mullaghabawn farmer. Stronger heifers sold from £240 to £294 for 446k at £1310 for a Dromara farmer. The same owner received £271 for 402k at £1090.

Strong male weanlings

Cullyhanna farmer 426k £1300 £305.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £1260 £303.00; Cullyhanna farmer 424k £1240 £293.00; Markethill farmer 406k £1160 £286.00; Dromara farmer 414k £1140 £275.00; Cullyhanna farmer 436k £1180 £271.00; Cullyhanna farmer 470k £1240 £264.00; Warrenpoint farmer 444k £1130 £255.00.

Light male weanlings

Middletown farmer 276k £880 £319.00; Cullyhanna farmer 332k £1040 £313.00; Middletown farmer 256k £800 £313.00; Loughgall farmer 380k £1170 £308.00; Cullyhanna farmer 298k £920 £309.00; Ballynahinch farmer 292k £870 £298.00; Dromore farmer 296k £880 £297.00; Cullyhanna farmer 386k £1150 £298.00; Cullyhanna farmer 370k £1100 £297.00; Loughgall farmer 340k £1000 £294.00.

Strong heifer weanlings

Dromora farmer 446k £1310 £294.00; Dromara farmer 402k £1090 £271.00; Ballynahinch farmer 402k £1060 £264.00; Dromara farmer 456k £1170 £257.00; Dromara farmer 478k £1210 £253.00; Ballynahinch farmer 460k £1140 £248.00.

Light heifer weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement