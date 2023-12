An entry of 450 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, 2nd December sold in a steady demand in all rings.

stock image

HEIFERS

160 heifers included several pens of top quality forward feeders and beef heifers. Beef heifers sold to a top of £291 for 668k at £1945 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £288 for 634k at £1825 from a Portadown producer.

Top price for beef heifers £2275 for 800k at £284 from a Ballinderry producer. All good quality beef heifers sold from £250 to £284.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward feeders sold to a top of £293 for 610k a 1785 from a Loughgall farmer followed by £290 for 598k a £1735 from a Portadown farmer.

Main demand for good quality feeding heifers from £240 to £286 per 100 kilos. Grazing type heifers sold to £292 for 416k at £1215 from a Rathfriland producer followed by £275 for 416k at £1145 from a Moira farmer. All good quality grazing heifers sold from £240 to £275 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Loughgall farmer 668k £1945 £291.00; Portadown farmer 634k £1825 £288.00; Loughgall farmer 628k £1805 £288.00; Ballinderry farmer 800k £2275 £284.00; Portadown farmer 618k £1755 £284.00; Portadown farmer 618k £1735 £281.00; Loughgall farmer 678k £1895 £280.00.

Forward heifers

Loughgall farmer 610k £1785 £293.0; Portadown farmer 598k £1735 £290.00; Portadown farmer 592k £1695 £286.00; Rathfriland farmer 580k £1635 £282.00; Loughgall farmer 564k £1585 £281.00; Bessbrook farmer 534k £1495 £280.00; Portadown farmer 606k £1675 £277.00; Portadown farmer 558k £1515 £272.00.

Middleweight heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rathfriland farmer 416k £1215 £292.00; Moira farmer 416k £1145 £275.00; Armagh farmer 424k £1165 £275.00; Belleeks farmer 492k £1325 £269.00; Moira farmer 418k £1125 £269.00; Fermanagh farmer 460k £1235 £269.00; Fermanagh farmer 438k £1175 £268.00; Markethill farmer 446k £1165 £261.00; Dromore farmer 462k £1205 £261.00; Rathfriland farmer 468k £1215 £260.00.

BULLOCKS

80 bullocks sold in a steady demand with good quality forward bullocks from £240 to £292 for 574k at £1675 from a Ballynahinch farmer followed by £291 for 606k at £1765 from a Forkhill farmer and for 566k at £1645 from a Newry farmer. Beef bullocks sold to £273 for 690k at £1895 from a Richhill proudcer. Good quality middleweight sold from £230 to £277 for 424k at £1175 from a Cullyhanna producer.

Heavy bullocks

Ballynahinch farmer 574k £1675 £292.00; Forkhill farmer 606k £1765 £291.00; Newry farmer 566k £1645 £291.00; Richhill farmer 622k £1805 £290.00; Richhill farmer 650k £1875 £289.00; Richhill farmer 632k £1755 £278.00; Ballynahinch farmer 662k £1835 £277.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 592k £1635 £276.00; Aghalee farmer 538k £1475 £274.00; Richhill farmer 694k £1895 £273.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Cullyhanna farmer 424k £1175 £277.00; Aghalee farmer 414k £1085 £262.00; Aghalee farmer 394k £1055 £268.00; Richhill farmer 472k £1235 £262.00; Richhill farmer 402k £955 £238.00; Richhill farmer 426k £995 £234.00; Camlough farmer 392k £925 £236.00.

WEANLINGS

Advertisement

Advertisement

170 weanlings sold in a steady demand. Good quality male weanlings sold from £250 to £331 for 354k at £1170 from a Keady producer. The same owner received £330 for 264k at £870. A Waringstown farmer received £305 for 358k at £1090. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £327 for 294k at £960 from a Keady producer. The same owner received £324 for 290k at £940. All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £250 to £294 per 100 kilos.

Male weanlings

Keady farmer 354k £1170 £331.00; Keady farmer 264k £870 £330.00; Waringstown farmer 358k £1090 £305.00; Katesbridge farmer 286k £910 £318.00; Dromara farmer 282k £850 £302.00; Cladymore farmer 274k £790 £288.00; Dromara farmer 312k £894 £287.00; Dromara farmer 386k £1090 £282.0; Dromara farmer 370k £1040 £281.00; Castlewellan farmer 318k £890 £280.00.

Heifer weanlings