An entry of 580 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 4th November sold in a steady demand in all rings.

HEIFERS

180 heifers included mostly forward and beef type heifers.

Good quality forward feeding heifers sold steadily from £240 to £288 for 540k at 31615 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £286 for 600k at £1715 from a Loughgall producer. Beef heifers sold up to £281 for 660k at £1865 from a Dungannon farmer followed by £272 for 680k at £1855 from a Loughgall farmer. All good quality beef heifers sold from £250 to £270 per 100 kilos. Good quality grazing heifers sold steadily from £250 to £308 for 498k at £1535 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £306 for 498k at £1525 from a Katesbridge farmer. A Lisburn producer received £289 for 420k at £1215.

Forward heifers

Katesbridge farmer 542k £1615 £298.00; Loughgall farmer 600k £1715 £286.00; Katesbridge farmer 524k £1495 £285.00; Katesbridge farmer 510k £1455 £285.00; Pomeroy farmer 502k £1385 £276.00; Rathfriland farmer 618k £1695 £274.00; Katesbridge farmer 588k £1595 £271.00; Lisburn farmer 522k £1405 £269.00; Dromore farmer 526k £1405 £267.00.

Beef heifers

Dungannon farmer 664k £1865 £281.00; Loughgall farmer 682k £1855 £272.00; Loughgall farmer 660k £1795 £270.00; Loughgall farmer 670k £1805 £269.00; Loughgall farmer 710k £1895 £267.00; Loughgall farmer 696k £1845 £265.00; Loughgall farmer 708k £1865 £263.00; Loughgall farmer 684k £1785 £261.00.

Middleweight heifers

Katesbridge farmer 498k £1535 £308.00; Katesbridge farmer 498k £1525 £306.00; Katesbridge farmer 478k £1455 £304.00; Lisburn farmer 420k £1215 £289.00; Katesbridge farmer 486k £1395 £287.00; Newry farmer 442k £1255 £284.00; Lisburn farmer 494k £1395 £282.00; Dromore farmer 444k £1205 £272.00; Gilford farmer 496k £1325 £267.00.

BULLOCKS

100 bullocks sold in a steady demand. Good quality forward bullocks sold from £240 to £269 for 570k at £1535 from a Poyntzpass farmer followed by £267 for 504k AA at £1345 from a Gilford farmer. Middleweight bullocks sold from £230 to £261 for 470k at £1235 from an Aghalee farmer. The same owner received £252 for 422k AA at £1065.

Forward bullocks

Poyntzpass farmer 570k £1535 £269.00; Gilford farmer 504k £1345 £267.00; Middletown farmer 512k £1355 £265.00; Middletown armer 538k £1385 £258.00; Castlewellan farmer 652k £1675 £257.00; Armagh farmer 610k £1525 £250.00; Gilford farmer 516k £1285 £249.00; Poyntzpass farmer 610k £1495 £245.00.

Middleweight bullocks

Aghalee farmer 474k £1235 £261.00; Aghalee farmer 422k £1065 £252.00; Aghalee farmer 408k £1025 £251.00; Portadown farmer 422k £1055 £250.00; Armagh farmer 476k £1145 £241.0.

WEANLINGS

270 weanlings sold in very strong demand with good quality light male weanlings selling steadily from £280 to £352 for 324k at £1140 from a Tassagh farmer.

A Rathfriland farmer received £351 for 280k at £1010. A Tassagh farmer received £334 for 350k at £1170. Stronger males sold to £277 for 416k at £1150 from a Rathfriland farmer. Main demand from £240 to £273 per 100 kilos. Good quality heifer weanlings sold from £270 to £318 for 220k at £700 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £315 for 314k at £990 from a Downpatrick farmer. A Downpatrick farmer received £299 for 402k at £1200. All good quality heifer weanlings sold from £250 to £334 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 416k £1150 £277.00; Armagh farmer 450k £1230 £273.00; Dromara farmer 468k £1210 £259.00; Armagh farmer 484k £1250 £258.00; Holywood farmer 404k £1040 £257.00; Rathfriland farmer 444k £1120 £252.00; Dromara farmer 420k £1050 £250.00; Dromara farmer 418k £1040 £249.00.

Light male weanlings

Tassagh farmer 324k £1140 £352.00; Rathfriland farmer 288k £1010 £351.00; Tassagh farmer 350k £1170 £334.00; Rathfriland farmer 290k £960 £331.00; Armagh farmer 270k £890 £330.00; Tassagh farmer 400k £1310 £328.00; Tassagh farmer 348k £1130 £325.00; Dromara farmer 368k £1190 £323.00; Armagh farmer 260k £830 £319.00; Tassagh farmer 376k £1190 £317.00.

Heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 220k £700 £318.00; Downpatrick farmer 314k £990 £315.00; Loughgilly farmer 300k £930 £310.00; Loughgilly farmer 260k £790 £304.00; Loughgilly farmer 244k £740 £303.00; Castlewellan farmer 288k £870 £302.00; Keady farmer 314k £950 £303.00; Downpatrick farmer 402k £1200 £299.00; Newry farmer 350k £1040 £297.00; Katesbridge farmer 380k £1110 £292.00.