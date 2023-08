Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,470 at £2.17 per kg for a 678kg Shb and to a top of £3.16 per kilo for a 304kg Char at £960.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,550 and to a top price per of £2.71 per kg for a 572kg BB.

Fat Cows were also a solid trade topping at £2.09 per kilo for a Lim 564kg at £1,180.

Swatragh mart

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Sample Prices

Bullocks: Limavady producer; Shb,678kg at £1,470 = 2.17p; Shb,594kg at £1,300 = 2.19p; Garvagh producer; Char,304kg at £960 = 3.16p; Char,470kg at £1,080 = 2.30p; Char,416kg at £1,080 = 2.60p; Char,384kg at £1,120 = 2.92p; Sim,382kg at £760 = 1.99p; Char,370kg at £1,040 = 2.81p; Char,356kg at £990 = 2.78p; Maghera producer; Fr,406kg at £600 = 1.48p; Bellaghy producer; Her,442kg at £830 = 1.88p; Her,466kg at £840 = 1.80p; Limavady producer; Char,380kg at £1,040 = 2.74p; Char,414kg at £1,060 = 2.56p; Antrim producer; Sal,594kg at £1,400 = 2.36p; Her,576kg at £1,200 = 2.09p; Maghera producer; AA,466kg at £900 = 1.93p; Char,356kg at £990 = 2.78p.

Heifers: Swatragh producer; BB,572kg at £1,550 = 2.71p; Par,374kg at £820 = 2.19p; Lim,398kg at £830 = 2.09p; Claudy producer; Lim,474kg at £1,000 = 2.11p; Bellaghy producer; Her,400kg at £800 = 2.00p; Magherafelt producer; Lim,506kg at £900 = 1.78p; Maghera producer; LIm,372kg at £700 = 1.88p; Portglenone producer; BB,500kg at £950 = 1.90p; Sim,530kg at £1,130 = 2.13p; BB,416kg at £900 = 2.16p; Sim,438kg at £780 = 1.78p.

Lambs to £127.50, Fat Ewes to £228.00

A strong show of 1,850 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 29th July. 750 cull ewes were offered for sale and were an excellent trade topping at £228.00. 1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a firm trade. Lambs topped at £127.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight Lambs: Magherafelt producer; 26.75kg at £127.50 = 4.77p; Portglenone producer; 30kg at £126.00 = 4.20p; Dunloy producer; 26kg at £124.00 = 4.77p; Cookstown producer; 25.5kg at £122.50 = 4.80p; Swatragh producer; 25.5kg at £120.50 = 4.73p; Magherafelt producer; 25.5kg at £120.00 = 4.71p; Limavady producer; 25kg at £119.00 = 4.76p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £115.00 = 4.79p.

Mid-weight Lambs: Coleraine producer; 23.5kg at £121.00 = 5.15p; Ahoghill producer; 22.8kg at £116.00 = 5.09p; Cookstown producer; 23.25kg at £115.50 = 4.97p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £115.00 = 4.89p; Garvagh producer; 23kg at £114.50 = 4.98p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £113.00 = 4.91p; Limavady producer; 23.3kg at £113.00 = 4.85p; Garvagh producer; 23.5kg at £113.00 = 4.81p; Claudy producer; 23kg at £112.00 = 4.87p; Draperstown producer; 22.75kg at £112.00 = 4.92p; Kilrea producer; 22.7kg at £110.50 = 4.87p; Maghera producer; 22.8kg at £110.00 = 4.82p; Magherafelt producer; 22.5kg at £109.00 = 4.84p; Templepatrick producer; 22.5kg at £108.00 = 4.80p; Maghera producer; 22kg at £107.00 = 4.86p; Dungiven producer; 22.75kg at £107.00 = 4.70p; Plumbridge producer; 21.25kg at £106.50 = 5.01p; Magherafelt producer; 21.6kg at £105.50 = 4.88p; Garvagh producer; 21.5kg at £105.50 = 4.91p; Maghera producer; 23.25kg at £105.00 = 4.52p; Omagh producer; 22.5kg at £105.00 = 4.67p.

Light-weight Lambs: Omagh producer; 17.75kg at £83.00 = 4.68p; Garvagh producer; 17.8kg at £82.00 =4.61p; Dungiven producer; 16.7kg at £81.00 = 4.85p; Maghera producer; 17.3kg at £79.00 = 4.57p; Ballymena producer; 17.3kg at £77.00 = 4.45p; Garvagh producer; 16kg at £76.50 = 4.78p; Garvagh producer; 15kg at £74.00 = 4.93p; Cookstown producer; 13.5kg at £68.50 = 5.07p; Magherafelt producer; 13kg at £62.50 = 4.81p.