Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,380 at £2.16 per kg for a 640kg Lim and to a top of £2.85 per kilo for a 368kg Lim at £1,050.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,000 at £2.02 per kg for a 496kg Lim and to a top of £2.87 per kilo for a 314kg Lim at £900.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh mart

Sample Prices

Bullocks

Drumsurn producer; Lim,640kg at £1,380 = 2.16p; Lim,376kg at £840 = 2.23p; Dungiven producer; Lim,368kg at £1,050 = 2.85p; Sim,408kg at £980 = 2.40p; Lim,414kg at £940 = 2.27p; Lim,448kg at £1,130 = 2.52p; Char,350kg at £940 = 2.69p; Char,518kg at £1,300 = 2.51p; Sim,414kg at £940 = 2.27p; Maghera producer; Fr,474kg at £750 = 1.58p; Hol,528kg at £800 = 1.52p; Fr,550kg at £950 = 1.73p; Fr,406kg at £540 = 1.33p; Hol,546kg at £940 = 1.72p; Garvagh producer; AA,544kg at £1,200 = 2.21p; AA,410kg at £900 = 2.20p; AA,468kg at £960 = 2.05p; AA,458kg at £1,000 = 2.18p; AA,440kg at £920 = 2.09p; AA,506kg at £1,190 = 2.35p; AA,446kg at £1,040 = 2.33p; AA,374kg at £800 = 2.14p; AA,450kg at £1,000 = 2.22p; AA,468kg at £1,060 = 2.26p; AA,450kg at £1,000 = 2.22p; Garvagh producer; Lim,368kg at £950 = 2.58p; Lim,378kg at £800 = 2.12p; Lim,338kg at £920 = 2.72p; Lim,344kg at £940 = 2.73p; Lim,388kg at £910 = 2.35p; Garvagh producer; Char,380kg at £960 = 2.53p; St,416kg at £760 = 1.83p; Char,320kg at £750 = 2.34p; Char,324kg at £750 = 2.31p; Ahoghill producer; Lim,290kg at £750 = 2.59p; Lim,300kg at £700 = 2.33p.

Heifers

Ahoghill producer; Lim,314kg at £900 = 2.87p; Coleraine producer; Lim,496kg at £1,000 = 2.02p; Claudy producer; Sim,350kg at £740 = 2.11p; Sim,382kg at £780 = 2.04p; Sim,358kg at £750 = 2.09p; Lim,328kg at £780 = 2.38p; Dungiven producer; SIm,380kg at £830 = 2.18p; Sim,422kg at £930 = 2.20p; Garvagh producer; Lim,312kg at £700 = 2.24p; Lim,424kg at £930 = 2.19p; Lim,410kg at £850 = 2.07p; Coleraine producer; Spk,354kg at £740 = 2.09p; Char,446kg at £860 = 1.93p.

Lambs to £118.50 Fat Ewes to £166.00

A Strong Show of 1,900 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 5th August. 700 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a super trade topping at £166.00. 1,200 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with a firm trade. Lambs topped at £118.50 for heavy sorts.

Sample Prices

Heavy-weight Lambs

Eglinton producer; 27kg at £118.50 = 4.39p; Draperstown producer; 24kg at £115.00 = 4.79p; Tobermore producer; 25.5kg at £115.00 = 4.51p; Draperstown producer; 25kg at £113.00 = 4.52p; Stewartstown producer; 26.5kg at £112.50 = 4.25p; Maghera producer; 27kg at £111.00 = 4.11p; Armoy producer; 26.5kg at £110.00 = 4.15p; Claudy producer; 25.5kg at £110.00 = 4.31p; Omagh producer; 24kg at £107.50 = 4.48p; Maghera producer; 24.5kg at £107.00 = 4.37p.

Mid-weight Lambs

Glarryford producer; 23kg at £111.00 = 4.83p; Draperstown producer; 23kg at £107.00 = 4.65p; Claudy producer; 23.5kg at £110.00 = 4.68p; Dungannon producer; 22kg at £105.00 = 4.77p; Garvagh producer; 23.75kg at £103.50 = 4.36p; Swatragh producer; 23.75kg at £103.50 = 4.36p; Swatragh producer; 22.5kg at £103.00 = 4.58p; Limavady producer; 22.2kg at £102.00 = 4.59p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £102.00 = 4.43p; Ballymena producer; 22.5kg at £101.50 = 4.51p; Garvagh producer; 22.2kg at £101.00 = 4.55p; Draperstown producer; 23.5kg at £101.00 = 4.30p; Toomebridge producer; 22.25kg at £100.00 = 4.49p; Cookstown producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p; Maghera producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p; Garvagh producer; 22.5kg at £100.00 = 4.44p; Cookstown producer; 22.4kg at £100.00 = 4.46p; Magherafelt producer; 22kg at £100.00 = 4.55p.

Light-weight Lambs

Draperstown producer; 19.5kg at £84.00 = 4.31p; Cookstown producer; 18.5kg at £82.00 = 4.43p; Maghera producer; 18.5kg at £81.00 = 4.38p; Cookstown producer; 17.5kg at £80.00 = 4.57p; Limavady producer; 13.5kg at £63.00 = 4.67p; Donemana producer; 11.5kg at £60.00 = 5.22p; Donemana producer; 11.5kg at £60.00 = 5.22p; Donemana producer; 12kg at £58.50 = 4.88p.

Fat Ewes