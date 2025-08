Steady trade for sheep at Markethill

stock image

An entry of 2200 sheep in Markethill on Monday 4th August maintained a steady demand for all classes of stock.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £160- £182 per head. Main demand for heavy lambs from 600-653p/k for 25.9k at £169 from a Poyntzpass farmer, followed by 648p/k for 25k at £162 from a Keady producer.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 610- 645p/k for 20k at £129 for a Portadown producer, followed by 637p/k for 20.5k at £130.50 from an Armagh producer.

A very large entry of store lambs sold in a very strong demand. Light stores sold up to 842p/k for 10.1k at £85 for a Glenanne producer. The same owner received 819p/k for 11.6k at £95. Main demand for light stores from 750-800p/k. Stronger stores sold up to 768p/k for 17k at £130.50 for a Warrenpoint producer, followed by 735p/k for 17k at £125 for a Portadown producer. Main demand from 680-730p/k.

The 320 cull ewes sold in a firm trade with fleshed ewes from £180-£288 per head, second quality ewes from 3120- £160 per head.

In the breeding ring hoggets sold up to £335 each with others at £290, £285 and £275. Main demand from £230 to £270 each.

HEAVY LAMBS

Poyntzpass producer 25.9k £169 653p/k. Keady producer 25k £162 648p/k. Keady producer 28k £179 639p/k. Enagh producer 26.2k £167 637p/k. Poyntzpass producer 28k £178 636p/k. Loughgall producer 28.5k £180 632p/k. Portadown producer 26.7k £168 629p/k. Armagh producer 29k £182 628p/k.

MIDWEIGHT LAMBS

Portadown producer 20k £129 645p/k. Armagh producer 20.5k £130.50 637p/k. Portadown producer 23.3k £147 631p/k. Dromore producer 20.5k £129 629p/k. Loughgilly producer 20.2k £126 624p/k. Dungannon producer 20.5k £127.50 622p/k. Loughall produer 20.6k £127.50 619p/k. Keady producer 20.7k £128 618p/k. Portadown producer 21k £129 614p/k.

LIGHT STORE LAMBS

Glenanne producer 10.1k £85 842p/k. 11.6k £95 819p/k. Keady producer 12.7k £101.50 799p/k. Poyntzpass producer 14.2k £113 796p/k. Madden producer 15.1k £120 795p/k. Kilkeel producer 15.3k £121 791p/k. Kilkeel producer 15.2k £120 789p/k. Saintfield producer 11.8k £93 788p/k.

STRONGER STORE LAMBS

Warrenpoint producer 17k £130.5 768p/k. Portadown producer 17k £125 735p/k. Annalong producer 17k £124 729p/k. Omagh producer 17.2k £125 727p/k. Rostrevor producer 17.2k £123 715p/k. Hillsborough producer 17.5k £125 714p/k. Keady producer 17.3k £122 705p/k. Dromore producer 17.5k £122.50 700p/k.