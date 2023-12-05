News you can trust since 1963
Steers sell to a top price of £1,700 at Armoy

A fine turnout of 133 cattle on Monday night saw steers sell to a top price of £1,700 for a 640kgs Lim steer.
By The Newsroom
Published 5th Dec 2023, 12:49 GMT
Heifers sold to £1,470 for 560kgs, Fat Bulls sold to £1,900 for a 1,110kgs Lim Bull.

LEADING PRICES

John Todd, Ballycastle, Lim, 640kgs £1,700, 550kgs £1,440, 570kgs £1,470, 660kgs £1,640.

Sam Glass, Ballycastle, A/A, 650kgs £1,620, 650kgs £1,550, 610kgs £1,400, 680kgs £1,560.

Robt Chambers, Ballycastle, Fres, 450kgs £1,090, 490kgs £1,090, 470kgs £1,050, 410kgs £950.

S Mathews, Bushmills, Sim, 500kgs £1,160, 480kgs £1,100, 500kgs £1,100.

Stephen O’Rawe, Ballycastle, B/B, 500kgs £1,230.

Sean McBride, Ballycastle, Lim, 460kgs £1,270, 600kgs £1,460, 530kgs £1,380, 570kgs £1,410, 490kgs £1,460, 530kgs £1,380, 570kgs £1,410, 590kgs £1,470.

P & J Hunter, Ballymoney, Sim, 540kgs £1,390, 540kgs £1,370, 570kgs £1,540, 540kgs £1,290.

Brian McAuley, Bushmills, A/A, 500kgs £1,130, 530kgs £1,280, 580kgs £1,520, 515kgs £1,220.

Daniel Kane, Bushmills, Fres, 600kgs £1,330, 500kgs £1,060, 490kgs £990.

Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, Lim, 360kgs £940, 390kgs £900, 400kgs £960.

Jas Hunter, Bushmills, Fres, 550kgs £1,200, 520kgs £1,070, 390kgs £920.

Joe McQuilken, Rathlin Island, Lim, 330kgs £800, 260kgs £650.

Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Lim, 500kgs £1,260.

HEIFERS

John Todd, Ballycastle, A/A, 560kgs £1,470, 580kgs £1,430.

C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, A/A, 510kgs £1,210, 530kgs £1,210, 530kgs £1,290.

Chas McCormick, Armoy, Sal, 540kgs £1,280, 490kgs £1,190, 530kgs £1,230, 490kgs £1,320, 460kgs £1,160.

Sean A McBride, Ballyvoy, Lim, 510kgs £1,220, 480kgs £1,150, 500kgs £1,290, 560kgs £1,460, 500kgs £1,300.

C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, A/A, 470kgs £1,060, 475kgs £1,080, 460kgs £1,090, 500kgs £1,120.

Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, HER, 340kgs £750, 360kgs £750, 360kgs £800, 340kgs £750, 380kgs £650.

Robt Hodges, Armoy, A/A, 560kgs £1,280, 460kgs £1,080, 490kgs £1,100, 495kgs £1,090, 640kgs £1,420.

Jas Hunter, Bushmills, A/A, 400kgs £900.

Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, Lim, 370kgs £870.

Liam Kinney, Glenariffe, Lim, 560kgs £1,120.

FAT COWS/BULLS

Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Lim Bull, 1,110kgs £1,900.

P McDonnell, Cushendall, Lim Cow, 590kgs £850.

Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Fres, 560kgs £880.

Sam Booth, Ballymoney, Fres, 520kgs £930.

Sale every Monday night 6.30pm. Watch live and bid with ‘MartEye’.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd

