Steers sell to a top price of £1,700 at Armoy
Heifers sold to £1,470 for 560kgs, Fat Bulls sold to £1,900 for a 1,110kgs Lim Bull.
LEADING PRICES
John Todd, Ballycastle, Lim, 640kgs £1,700, 550kgs £1,440, 570kgs £1,470, 660kgs £1,640.
Sam Glass, Ballycastle, A/A, 650kgs £1,620, 650kgs £1,550, 610kgs £1,400, 680kgs £1,560.
Robt Chambers, Ballycastle, Fres, 450kgs £1,090, 490kgs £1,090, 470kgs £1,050, 410kgs £950.
S Mathews, Bushmills, Sim, 500kgs £1,160, 480kgs £1,100, 500kgs £1,100.
Stephen O’Rawe, Ballycastle, B/B, 500kgs £1,230.
Sean McBride, Ballycastle, Lim, 460kgs £1,270, 600kgs £1,460, 530kgs £1,380, 570kgs £1,410, 490kgs £1,460, 530kgs £1,380, 570kgs £1,410, 590kgs £1,470.
P & J Hunter, Ballymoney, Sim, 540kgs £1,390, 540kgs £1,370, 570kgs £1,540, 540kgs £1,290.
Brian McAuley, Bushmills, A/A, 500kgs £1,130, 530kgs £1,280, 580kgs £1,520, 515kgs £1,220.
Daniel Kane, Bushmills, Fres, 600kgs £1,330, 500kgs £1,060, 490kgs £990.
Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, Lim, 360kgs £940, 390kgs £900, 400kgs £960.
Jas Hunter, Bushmills, Fres, 550kgs £1,200, 520kgs £1,070, 390kgs £920.
Joe McQuilken, Rathlin Island, Lim, 330kgs £800, 260kgs £650.
Sean McBride, Ballyvoy, Lim, 500kgs £1,260.
HEIFERS
John Todd, Ballycastle, A/A, 560kgs £1,470, 580kgs £1,430.
C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, A/A, 510kgs £1,210, 530kgs £1,210, 530kgs £1,290.
Chas McCormick, Armoy, Sal, 540kgs £1,280, 490kgs £1,190, 530kgs £1,230, 490kgs £1,320, 460kgs £1,160.
Sean A McBride, Ballyvoy, Lim, 510kgs £1,220, 480kgs £1,150, 500kgs £1,290, 560kgs £1,460, 500kgs £1,300.
C McCaughan, Ballyvoy, A/A, 470kgs £1,060, 475kgs £1,080, 460kgs £1,090, 500kgs £1,120.
Jas Chestnutt, Bushmills, HER, 340kgs £750, 360kgs £750, 360kgs £800, 340kgs £750, 380kgs £650.
Robt Hodges, Armoy, A/A, 560kgs £1,280, 460kgs £1,080, 490kgs £1,100, 495kgs £1,090, 640kgs £1,420.
Jas Hunter, Bushmills, A/A, 400kgs £900.
Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, Lim, 370kgs £870.
Liam Kinney, Glenariffe, Lim, 560kgs £1,120.
FAT COWS/BULLS
Jas McAllister, Bushmills, Lim Bull, 1,110kgs £1,900.
P McDonnell, Cushendall, Lim Cow, 590kgs £850.
Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, Fres, 560kgs £880.
Sam Booth, Ballymoney, Fres, 520kgs £930.
Sale every Monday night 6.30pm. Watch live and bid with ‘MartEye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd