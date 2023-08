Heifers topped at £1790 for a 655kg Char (273.00); Fat Cows cleared to £1540 715kg Lim (215.00); Dropped Calves peaked to £570 for a Lim Bull and Heifer Calves sold to £480 Lim; Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1330 500kg Lim Male (267.00), While Weanling Heifers sold to £950 for a 425kg Lim (223.00).

STEERS

Steers sold to £1780 for a 705kg Sim (253.00) presented by A Walsh; D Cush £1750 680kg Char (257.00), £1580 610kg Lim (259.00), £1570 590kg Lim (266.00); P Traynor £1750 620kg Lim (282.00), £1680 640kg Lim (263.00), £1630 620kg Her (263.00), £1610 615kg Lim (262.00), £1570 600kg Lim (262.00), £1540 615kg Lim (250.00); P Quinn £1640 605kg Lim (271.00), £1620 635kg Lim (255.00), £1560 605kg Lim (258.00), £1510 595kg Lim (254.00); I Clements £1440 580kg Lim (248.00).

Dungannon mart

HEIFERS

A quality entry of heifers saw prices peak at £1790 for a 655kg Char (273.00) presented by R Wright, £1750 645kg Char (271.00), £1700 605kg Char (281.00), £1620 595kg Char (272.00), £1550 590kg Char (263.00), £1520 595kg Char (256.00); P Curran £1700 635kg Char (268.00), £1610 585kg BB (275.00), £1470 570kg Lim (258.00), £1430 550kg Lim (260.00); G Gibson £1600 620kg Lim (258.00), £1530 580kg Char (264.00), £1350 545kg Lim (248.00); Mountview Cattle £1520 565kg Char (269.00); D Litter £1370 555kg Sim (247.00), £1340 535kg Sim (251.00), £1240 500kg Sim (248.00), £1040 420kg Char (248.00); J Holland £1360 525kg Char (259.00), £1270 520kg Char (244.00), £1220 490kg Lim (249.00); D McMullan £840 340kg Lim (247.00).

Fat Cows sold to £1540 715kg Lim (215.00) presented by P McNally, £1310 580kg Lim (226.00), £1080 515kg Lim (210.00); I Campbell £1210 635kg Lim (191.00);

DROPPED CALVES

Dropped calves sold to a height of £570 for a Lim Bull presented by W Sloan; J Nicholl £570 AA Bull; H Rainey £440 Her Bull; Crewehill Farms £400 x 4 Her Bulls; S Sinnamon £390 Sim Bull; T McKay £335 x 3 BB Bulls, £275 BGA Bull; A Ballygawley producer £330 Lim Bull, £300 AA Bull; H Thom £325 BB Bull, £250 x 3 AA Bulls; F McNally £310 Her Bull, £280 x 2 AA Bulls, £280 x 2 Her Bulls ; S Humphries £270 BB Bull; Meanwhile Fr Bulls sold from £50 to £230 for stronger sorts; Heifer Calves sold to £480 for a Lim presented by I Campbell; J Nicholl £345 BB Hfr, £290 Char Hfr, £280 BB Hfr; H Rainey £300 Her Hfr; T Stockdale £300 AA Hfr; S Sinnamon £290 Lim Hfr; S Humphries £285 BB Hfr, £235 Lim Hfr; I & S Marshall £210 Her Hfr.

Suckled Cows and Calves sold to £1440 ST Cow with a Char Hfr Calf at foot presented by G Ferguson.

WEANLINGS