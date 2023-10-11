Cathal and Joseph McCormack, from the well known Steil pedigree Angus herd, will be holding the “Steil Roses” production sale of heifers in conjunction with the Midland and Western Cattle Breeding Society, at The Showgrounds, Carrick on Shannon, Co Leitrim on Saturday, 21st October.

Steil V Molly 483. Pic: A Moore Media

The sale will see 12 heifers, the entire crop born in 2022, offered for auction.

The Steil prefix, renowned in Angus breeding circles, is now into the 4th generation over what is almost 70 years of pedigree Angus breeding for the Co Roscommon based herd.

In that time the herd has seen numerous bulls sold to other top pedigree operations, cattle exported to the UK, South Africa and Europe and no fewer that four Angus bulls enter Irish AI in the last 10 years alone.

Steil V Winnie 474. Pic: A Moore Media

This sale will offer heifers from its top cow families, some of which trace back right to the establishment of the herd in 1955. Included in the offering will be descendants of the numerous Show Champions and All-Ireland Champions from the herd’s many successes.

The sires of the heifers on offer include the best of Irish and international genetics, including the widely acclaimed Fordel Lockdown, along with successful Australian sire Coonable Elevator, and the most recent angus AI sensation Drumcrow Savoy.

Four females will be forwarded from the herd's successful stock bull Ernehill Rum, a Netherton Americano son, who the owners are delighted is producing cattle which they say are easily calved, and thrive on with excellent weight gain.

According to Cathal McCormack the females present potential buyers with the perfect balance between the keeping characteristics of the Angus breed, whilst also providing impressive performance and carcase traits required by today's commercial markets.

Steil V Eileen 486. Pic: A Moore Media

All sale heifers are 5 stars on Replacement Index with excellent carcase weight indexes and low calving difficulty figures.

All lots are being promoted through the Steil Angus Facebook page and online bidding will also be available on the day through LSL auctions.

All the animals entered for the sale are fully certified for export to Northern Ireland.