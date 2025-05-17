Stephen Robinson celebrates 25 years of supplying Arrowhead attachments

Stephen Robinson (Tractors) Ltd is marking a major milestone – 25 years of distributing Arrowhead Rockdrill products across Ireland.

The company has built a reputation for providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, thanks to its partnership with UK-based family business Arrowhead Rockdrill, which has over 45 years of manufacturing experience.

Arrowhead Rockdrill's product range includes dual-purpose post driver rock hammers for excavators up to 12 tons, as well as skid steer and farm handlers, also a comprehensive selection of rock hammers and compactors to suit 0.8-50 ton machines. Every product is manufactured completely in the UK to the highest standards, reflecting the company's commitment to quality and durability.

The Arrowhead Post driver stands out from traditional post drivers with its ability to safely reach awkward places like over ditches and into corners allowing greater flexibility and efficiency. It can also safely "patch" fences where there are only some rotten posts to replace with the wire still fully intact which saves significant time and money. Furthermore, the Arrowhead Post Driver is much safer and more controlled in operation as the operator does not need to physically hold the post while in operation. But what truly sets it apart from traditional post drivers is its versatility - not only is it the way forward for driving posts and strainers but it also doubles up as a rock hammer, providing customers with a two-in-one solution that can tackle a variety of tasks. This dual functionality makes it an incredibly valuable asset for any farm or business.

Jason Benn of Arrowhead Rockdrill alongside Andrew Robinson of Stephen Robinson Ltd.

While Arrowhead Rockdrill's premium products may come with a slightly higher upfront cost compared to foreign imports, customers can expect a significant return on investment in the long run.

"We've seen machines we've sold 25 years ago still working and fully serviceable today," said Andrew Robinson. "The durability and longevity of our products mean that customers can enjoy years of reliable service, making them a smart long term investment."

One of the key benefits of choosing Stephen Robinson (Tractors) Ltd is the lifetime parts and service backup for every Arrowhead product they have ever produced, now backed by a 5-year warranty.

"We've seen firsthand the challenges that come from our customers who previously owned imported hydraulic hammers and post drivers, particularly when it comes to sourcing parts and repairs," said Andrew.

"That's why we're proud to offer an extremely reliable solution that gives our customers peace of mind for many years to come."

Andrew encourages his customers not to just think of the fencing posts that need replaced this year but how an Arrowhead post driver will still be working effectively to replace those same posts when they have rotten in 15 years' time.

With a quarter century of experience and expertise in Arrowhead products, Stephen Robinson (Tractors) Ltd continues to prioritize customer satisfaction, providing long-term value and support to its loyal customer base. The company looks forward to many more years of success, building on its strong partnership with Arrowhead Rockdrill.