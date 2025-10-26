Still time to get your tickets for farming awards

There is still time to get your tickets for the hottest event in town – the annual NI Farming Awards which take place next Thursday night (30th October) at the Ramada Plaza, Belfast.

This annual event sees country come to town for a night of glitz and glamour as the best of in the local farming and agri-food industry are recognised for excellence and innovation.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting the awards website at https://www.nationalworldevents.com/fla-2025/

Finalists for 2025 are as follows:

Last year's winners with DAERA Minister Andrew Muir and compere Adrian Logan

Sustainable Initiative Award - sponsored by Rj Woodland – Peter McAllister, Moyletra Moileds, Jonny Blair, Dale Orr, Thomas Sweeney

Young Rider of the Year – To be announced on the night

Sustainable Farm of the Year - sponsored by Action Renewables – Moyletra Moileds, Peter McAllister, Dale Orr, Jonny Blair

Equestrian Venue of the Year – To be announced on the night

Farming Event of the Year - sponsored by Cranswick – Farmers' Choir NI, Life Beyond Remembrance Service, “Lamb & Local” Food Fayre, Antrim Show, "Your Farm 2100: A glimpse into the future of agriculture” Agricultural Conference, 2024 Royal Ulster Premier Beef & Lamb Championships

Farming Society of the Year - sponsored by Creagh Concrete – Farmers' Choir NI, Antrim Show

Farm Diversification Award- sponsored by Indiwoods – Weir Farms. Mountpanther Farm Park

Family Business of the Year - sponsored by Beatty Fuels & Farm Supplies – Alan & Louise Topping, Shanaghan Hill Farm. Primacy Meats Food Village, Allen Alexander

Innovation in Agriculture - sponsored by Openreach – Slurryquip, farmdrive.io

Agri Food Business of the Year - sponsored by Golden Cow – Moyletra Moileds, Topping Meats

Nature Friendly Farmer of the Year - sponsored by RSPB NI – Peter McAllister, David and Sandra Scott, Jack and Adam Kelly, John McAuley, Ross McVitty, William Wilson, Mark Sandford

Training Initiative Award - sponsored by Lantra – To be announced on the night

Farm Shop of the Year – The Dairy, Primacy Meats Food Village

Farm Safety Affiliate Award - sponsored by HSENI – Farm Families Health Checks Programme, Lantra, Northern Ireland Safety Group

Unsung Hero Award - sponsored by AFBI – To be announced on the night

Young Farmer of the Year - Sponsored by Eakin Brothers – To be announced on the night

Farmer of the Year - sponsored by Asda – Ross McVitty, Peter McAllister, William Wilson, Jack and Adam Kelly, David and Sandra Scott, John McAuley, Mark Sandford, Glen Crooks

Lifetime Achievement Award - sponsored by Eringold – To be announced on the night

Other sponsors on the night include Cranswick Country Foods as principle sponosr, DAERA as a support sponsor and Carson McDowell as a table sponsor.