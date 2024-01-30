Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fibrestar Drums worked alongside the GM Business Growth Hub’s Innovation team to solve a lasting sector problem – ever-accumulating plastic waste and how to dispose of it – by creating Nestub, a fully biodegradable and edible packaging solution for animal feed.

The £8 million turnover SME provides industrial packaging solutions primarily for chemical and pharmaceutical markets. ‘Nestub’ has been designed to compete with and eventually replace plastic counterparts in agriculture.

Giulia Bonito, product manager at Fibrestar Drums, said: “One day, we got a phone call from the biggest animal feed manufacturers in the UK and they told us that they were using plastic containers for their feed, but were desperate for a more environmentally-friendly option.

A Stockport-headquartered company, Fibrestar Drums, has developed a ‘world-first’ edible packaging solution for use in agricultural industries. Picture: Submitted

“Disposing of their existing packaging was an issue for their farming customers, with many of the plastic tubs ending up either burned or buried or lost in the fields. We’d never served the agriculture sector before, but we’re always looking at ways to improve. So, we listened to what they had to say and then went away and tried to see how we could move into this new area.”

An initial concern was that Fibrestar’s traditional drums were tubular and are stacked one of top of the other, but the agricultural producers needed ‘nested’ tubs that could be stored one inside the other to maximise warehousing space and keep transport costs low.

The company reached out to the Innovation team at GM Business Growth Hub to share and help develop a solution.

The firm also enlisted help from Manchester Metropolitan University’s special materials department, the University of Salford’s robotics department, Liverpool John Moores University and Lancaster University.

Bonito adds: “Talking to the Innovation team at the Growth Hub changed everything for us. We set up some meetings, they listened to our situation and made sure they really understood the challenges we were facing and what we wanted to achieve. Then they worked with us to drive things forward, getting the universities involved to provide technical expertise.

“The result of all this was that we were able to create a 3D model that we could take to the animal feed industry and say ‘This is a design we can make out of fibreboard, these are its specifications, here are the results of the durability testing and here’s a CO2 comparison report.’”

Once prototypes were developed, real life testing found that by using the packaging to store feed meant that it became tasty for animals, and the chemical free construction meant that it was easily digestible.

Fibrestar continues to speak to the Growth Hub building on their successes together.

Bonito says: “With their [GM Business Growth Hub’s] help we’ve been successful in applying for an Innovate UK Edge grant, as well as being accepted onto Innovate’s Scale-up Programme – again, thanks to a recommendation from the Growth Hub.”

“I doubt we’d have been able to find all this support without the Innovation team’s help and it definitely would’ve taken us far longer to get the final product to market.”

Yvonne Grady, head of innovation at the GM Business Growth Hub, said: “Nestub represents a major breakthrough for farmers and animal feed producers. They will no longer have to worry about how to get rid of plastic sacks and can rely on their own herds, or the weather, to dispose of packaging for them.

