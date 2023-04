This week Store and Weanling Males sold to £1300 for a 450kg AA. (£289) a 470kg Her. sold to £1270 (£270) a 315kg Ch. sold to £1150 (£365) with a 150kg AA. to £545 (£363) Weanling Heifers sold to £1100 for a 395kg Ch. (£278) with a 365kg Ch. to £1090 (£299) and a 335kg Ch. to £1050 (£313) LEADING PRICES;

STORE & WEANLING MALES

Newtownbutler Producer 450kg AA. to £1300 (£289) 485kg AA. to £1240 (£256) 410kg AA. to £1180 (£288) 415kg AA. to £1080, 405kg Shb. to £1000 and 370kg AA. to £910. Aghalane Producer 470kg Her. to £1270 (£270) 430kg Her. to £1070, 420kg Her. to £1070, 415kg Her. to £915, 265kg Sim. to £800 (£302) 275kg Sim. to £780 and 235kg Sim. to £745 (£319) Macken Producer 375kg Lim. to £1270 (£339) Lisnaskea Producer 500kg B/B. to £1250 (£250) and 510kg B/B. to £1190 (£233) Newtownbutler Producer 315kg Ch. to £1150 (£365) and 330kg AA. to £950 (£288) Belleek Producer 355kg Lim. to £1100 (£310) Derrylin Producer 410kg Lim. to £`1090 (£266) and 410kg Sim. to £1060 (£259) Belleek Producer 330kg Ch. to £1030 (£312) Lisnaskea Producer 320kg Ch. to £1000 (£313) Tempo Producer 305kg Ch. to £1000 (£328) 285kg Ch. to £990 (£347) 285kg Ch. to £960 (£337) 305kg Ch. to £950 (£311) 325kg Ch. to £910 (£280) 320kg Ch. to £890 and 260kg Ch. to £880 (£328) Brookeborough Producer 430kg AA. to £960, 460kg AA. to £920, 425kg AA. to £920, and 365kg Sal. To £720. Fivemiletown Producer 275kg Ch. to £960 (£349) 320kg Ch. to £920 (£288) and 305kg Ch. to £870 (£285) Roslea Producer 285kg Ch. to £940 (£330) Knockaraven Producer 440kg Sim. to £920, 290kg Lim. to £720 and 150kg AA. to £545 (£363) Monea Producer 340kg AA. to £920. Newtownbutler Producer 270kg Ch. to £770 (£285) 230kg Ch. to £770 (£335) 245kg Ch. to £765 (£312) and 215kg Ch. to £690 (£321) Letterbreen Producer 235kg AA. to £650. Lisnaskea Producer 205Lim. to £650 (£310) and 185kg Lim. to £540 (£291)

STORE & WEANLING HEIFERS

Newtownbutler Producer 395kg Ch. to £1100, 375kg Ch. to £1030, 410kg Ch. to £1020 and 365kg Ch. to £980. Newtownbutler Producer 365KG Ch. to £1090 (£299) 335kg Ch. to £1050 (£313) and 305kg Lim. to £870 (£285) Lisnaskea Producer 445kg B/B. to £1060 and 430kg B/B. to £900. Derrylin Producer 365kg Ch. to £1000. Derrylin Producer 400kg Ch. to £1000 and 390kg Ch. to £970. Belleek Producer 305kg Ch. to £910 (£298) and 245kg Ch. to £880 (£359) Macken Producer 295kg Lim. to £900 (£305) 285kg Lim. to £880 (£309) and 270kg Lim. to £805 (£298) Macken Producer 425kg Sim. to £860. Derrylin Producer 315kg Ch. to £875, and 280kg Her. to £650 x 2 Garrison Producer 230kg Ch. to £830 (£361) and 250kg Ch. to £820 (£328) Maguiresbridge Producer 340kg AA. to £810 and 335kg AA. to £760. Roslea Producer 330kg Ch. to £800, 310kg Ch. to £715 and 330kg Sim. to £715. Monea Producer 300kg AA. to £740 and 285kg AA. to £735. Lisnaskea Producer 265kg Lim. to £740, 210kg Lim. to £650, ands 210kg Lim. to £570. Newtownbutler Producer 220kg Ch. to £510 and 210kg Ch. to £500.

