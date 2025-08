Store lambs to £9.33/kg at Hilltown Mart

A large entry of sheep to Hilltown mart on Thursday, 31st July saw fat ewes sell to £255 and fat lambs to £170.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £255 and £248, Rostrevor farmer £184, Rostrevor farmer £168, Hilltown farmer £162, Castlewellan farmer £154, Rathfriland farmer £152.

Fat lambs: Castlewellan farmer £170 for 28kg (607ppk), Kilkeel famer £160 for 27kg (593ppk), Hilltown farmer £146 for 25kg (582ppk), Rathfriland farmer £139 for 24kg (576ppk), Ardglass farmer £135.50 for 22.7kg )596ppk), Cabra farmer £135 for 22.69kg (597ppk), Rostrevor farmer £134 for 22.8kg (587ppk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store lambs: Rathfriland farmer £131 for 19.2kg (682ppk), Hilltown farmer £130 for 16.8kg (774ppk), Hilltown farmer £128 for 17.4kg (735ppk), Rostrevor farmer £127 for 17.3kg (734ppk), Rostrevor farmer £126 for 17.2kg (732ppk), Rathfriland farmer £126 for 17.8kg (707ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 17kg (744ppk), Hilltown farmer £123 for 17kg (719ppk), Hilltown farmer £122 for 16.8kg (726ppk), Castlewellan farmer £121 for 14.8kg (817ppk), Hilltown farmer £121 for 15.3kg (790ppk), Hilltown farmer £120 for 14.9kg (805ppk), Hilltown farmer £119 for 15.6kg (763ppk), Hilltown farmer £118 for 15kg (789ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 14.6kg (794ppk), Hilltown farmer £116 for 13kg (892ppk) and £116 for 14.3kg (811ppk), Rostrevor farmer £115 for 14.6kg (787ppk), Ballyward farmer £102 for 12.6kg (809ppk), Kilkeel farmer £100 for 12.3kg (813ppk).

stock image

Another good entry of sheep to Hilltown saleyard on Saturday 2nd August saw fat ewes sell to £256 and fat lambs to £170.

Fat ewes: Hilltown farmer £256, Shinn farmer £250, Ardaragh farmer £240, Hilltown farmer £214, Ardaragh farmer £210, Kilcoo farmer £202, Hilltown farmer £200, Kilcoo farmer £180, Hilltown farmer £178, Hilltown farmer £170.

Fat lambs: Hilltown farmer £170 for 26.6kg (639ppk), Downpatrick farmer £170 for 24.8kg (685ppk), Kilkeel farmer £150 for 24.5kg (612ppk), Rostrevor farmer £139 for 21.8kg (637ppk), Kilcoo farmer £137.50 for 22.2kg (619ppk), Kilkeel farmer £135 for 21.1kg (639ppk).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Store lambs: Kilkeel farmer £168 for 18kg (933ppk), Kilcoo farmer £132 for 19kg (691ppk), Newry farmer £130 for 17.7kg (734ppk), Kilkeel farmer £130 for 15.9kg (817ppk), Rostrevor farmer £130 for 18kg (722ppk), Hilltown farmer £128 for 15.9kg (805ppk) and £126 for 15.4kg (818ppk), Kilkeel farmer £125 for 15.7kg (796ppk), Kilkeel farmer £122 for 16kg (762ppk), Newcastle farmer £120 for 15kg (800ppk), Kilkeel farmer £112 for 14kg (794ppk), Banbridge farmer £108 for 12.5kg (864ppk), Mayobridge farmer £106 for 13.3kg (797ppk), Kilkeel farmer £100 for 12kg (833ppk).