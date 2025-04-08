Stormont views farming and food as core components of the local economy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stormont First Minister, Michelle O’Neill, has confirmed that the entire membership of the Northern Ireland Executive recognises the key role played by farming and food at the heart of the local economy.

Moreover, a strong commitment exists to ensure that the farming sectors here can look forward to a sustainable future.

These sentiments have been fully endorsed by Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly.

Both politicians spoke at Northern Ireland’s Farm Family Day. The event was hosted by the Ulster Farmers Union at Stormont earlier this week.

The Deputy First Minister specifically referenced the issue of food security for the UK, making the point that the matter should be placed on a par with national security in terms of the overall priorities set by current Westminster government.

The theme for the celebration of farming and food in Northern Ireland was: nurturing young farmers for the future.

Courtesy of her presentation to the event, Michelle O’Neill highlighted the iniquity of the decision made by the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves, last autumn to extend the scope of inheritance Tax to farm land.

She confirmed that every effort would be taken by all members of the Stormont Executive to have this decision amended.

Stormont’s Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (AERA) Committee Chairman, Robbie Butler, also spoke at the Farm Family Day.

He said: “Stormont fully supports farming in Northern Ireland, particularly at this critical moment in time.

“We are facing the crisis that is the Labour government’s Family Farm Tax. I know, having spoken to many farmers across Northern Ireland that this issue is causing deep, deep concern.”

The AERA Committee Chairman continued: “This core message must be communicated to Westminster where the tax changes that everyone wants to see will be effected.

“Given the recent tariff announcements made by Donald Trump, the global market for food products is about to become smaller.

“In terms of how we source our food, the role of farmers in Northern Ireland is set to become more important. Local agriculture is best in class.”

The UFU president William Irvine also addressed the Stormont event. He said that agriculture in Northern Ireland currently accounts for 20% of the total food output produced in the UK, adding: “Farmers here in Northern Ireland are currently feeding 10M people. And we want to build on this for the future.”

Specifically, the UFU president wants farming and food to be included as a more mainstream subject within the curriculum taught in schools across Northern Ireland.

He further explained: “Only in this way will all our children will learn about the significance of agriculture across our entire economy and society.

"Such an approach will also encourage greater numbers of young people to follow a career within the farming and food sectors.”