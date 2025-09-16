Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale
Published 16th Sep 2025, 18:25 BST
There was a good turnout for the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale and trade was brisk.
1. Michael McManus, Patrick McManus and Daryl Taggart at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson
Michael McManus, Patrick McManus and Daryl Taggart at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE
2. Cara McFadden, Christopher McFadden and Aoife McFadden at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson
Cara McFadden, Christopher McFadden and Aoife McFadden at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE
3. The busy sale ring at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson
The busy sale ring at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE
4. Mickey Doherty, Mickey Coyle and James Coyle at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson
Mickey Doherty, Mickey Coyle and James Coyle at the Stranorlar & Ballybofey Livestock Mart Weanling Show and Sale. Photo Clive Wasson Photo: WWW.CLIVE.IE