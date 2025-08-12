Strike action announced at Dale Farm

Some Dale Farm employees are threatening strike action

The trade union ‘Unite’ has announced strike action at dairy producer Dale Farm group, beginning on Wednesday, August 20.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The union is indicating that engineers and drivers at multiple Dale Farm production sites will participate in the initial three day strike action.

A further three day strike is scheduled for the following week escalating to a five day strike the week after. In the absence of a resolution, all-out strike action will commence from the fourth week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drivers and engineers voted in a formal ballot with majorities of 90 and 89 per cent respectively for strike action in support of their pay claim.

According to Unite, pay for Dale Farm workers is lower than it is for industry comparators in Northern Ireland.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Dale Farm engineers and drivers are determined to win a needed pay increase.

“Dale Farm is a highly successful enterprise and can afford to pay their skilled workforce properly. The workers can count on the full support of Unite for as long as it takes to win fair pay and respect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite regional officer for the workforce Simon Hall said: “Dale Farm workers at multiple sites will participate in the strike. Given the involvement of so many drivers and engineers, this industrial action will very likely affect both milk collection and production.

“Management knows what is needed to avoid this outcome: they need to provide an increase, meeting our members’ legitimate pay expectations.”

A spokesperson for Dale Farm said: “We value all our staff and take pride in our employee relations. We believe we have made a very fair offer to this small group of our workforce, and we urge them, and Unite, to reconsider their decision.

“Our farmers can be assured that we have contingency plans in place, and their milk will be collected, as normal, during this period. We also want to assure our customers and our consumers that there will be no interruption to the supply of any of our products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We remain open to discussions with our team and Unite, in the hope of reaching a resolution.”

The Dale Farm group is a highly successful milk processing and food ingredients business. It is wholly owned by dairy farmers and has a strong co-operative ethos.

Dale Farm recently reported another set of strong financial results for the year ending March 2025.

Turnover increased, year on year, from £631.4m to £722.4m, while net profit before tax has increased to £31.9m (previous year £29.8m).

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) also rose to £45.6m (previous year £44.9m).

Operating profit grew from £37.5m in the previous tax year to £37.7m in 2024/25.