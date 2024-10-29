A clearance of 89% was achieved, including a 100% clearance of tractors and slurry tankers.

The sale drew significant attention with vehicles and machinery of all types finding new homes. A notable range of over 200 lots were up for auction, including tractors, trailers, and various farm equipment. Demand was high, and buyers were eager to secure top-quality machinery for the upcoming winter season.

Top prices achieved were as follows:

- £25,000 for a John Deere 6630 (8550hrs)

- £7,400 for a Ford 7610 with loader

- £7,200 for a Massey Ferguson 3095

- £6,900 for a Case 4230

- £6,850 for an Abbey 2000g tanker

- £5,600 for a Kuhn straw blower

£3,600 for a Double axle Lowloader

- £2,700 for a Manitou rough terrain forklift

- £1,920 for a Nissan Terrano (2004, 87,000miles)

- £1,900 for an International 475

- £1,900 for a Honda 250cc quad

- £1,400 for a 10ft Crooks sheep trailer

A special dispersal auction on behalf of Fresh Fields, Newtownards is also scheduled for 15th November 2024 with a range of tractors, trailers and general farm machinery entered.

With competitive bidding seen throughout the sale, Markethill’s machinery sale proved once again to be a valuable marketplace for both buyers and sellers.

The next general machinery auction will be held on the 6th December 2024, with entries being taken in a week before the sale.

1 . image3 (16).jpeg The sale achieved £6,850 for an Abbey 2000g tanker Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . image0 (50).jpeg There was a top price of £25,000 for a John Deere 6630 (8550hrs) Photo: freelance Photo Sales