The Northern Ireland Limousin Cattle Club has sponsored a series of suckled calf shows and sales at various livestock markets around the Province.

Judges were impressed with the strong turnout of Limousin-sired livestock at each of the nominated venues. Topping 2023 Limousin suckled calf trade were Ivan Lynn, and sons Conall, Daniel and Liam from the Hillside commercial herd based at Glenshesk near Armoy in North Antrim. They achieved £8.16 per kilo at Ballymena Mart for a 490kgs heifer which sold for £4,000.

Vendors at Swatragh also experienced a buoyant trade, with heifers selling to £6.63 per kilo, realised by a 392kgs heifer at £2,600; and £6.32 per kilo for a 462kgs heifer at £2,920.

Bullocks topped at £3.97 per kilo, paid to Leo Fearon from Rostrevor for a 448kgs bullock sold for £1,780. A Swatragh seller realised £3.85 per head for 410kgs bullock sold for £1,580.

Club chairman Brian McAuley said: "Limousin continues to tick the boxes for commercial producers looking for early maturing cattle with good carcase yields. The breed offers ease of calving and optimum growth rates which reduce the days to slaughter.

“The breed society’s recent autumn sales at Carlisle, Stirling and Ballymena have all enjoyed strong bidding from commercial suckler producers, and it is encouraging to see that all venues reported substantial increases in sale averages compared to twelve months ago.”

The annual suckled calf sales kicked off at Ballymena Mart with the entries coming under scrutiny from Niall Quinn. The champion and reserve awards went to Ivan Lynn and Sons from Armoy.

Leading prizes and prices achieved by the Lynn family include: Females – 1, 490kgs at £4,000 sold to Jonny Neill, Crossgar; 2, 450kgs at £2,000 to M Tumilty, Katesbridge; and 3, 410kgs at £1,720 to Mervyn Robinson, Benburb. Males – 1, 440kgs at £1,760 to S Murray, Tynan; 2, 360kgs at £1,320 to RJ Arrett, Randalstown; and 3, 390kgs at £1,460 to C Bell, Coagh.

Nathan Harvey judged the classes in Camlough Mart which saw Martin Larkin scooping the supreme championship. The reserve award went to Declan and Sean Garvey.

Prizes and prices include: Males – 1, Declan and Sean Garvey £1,310; 2, and 3, Paul Toale £1,340 and £1,260. Females – 1, Martin Larken £1,780; 2, and 3, Gerald McNally £1,090 and £1,000.

The show and sale in Hilltown Mart was judged by Richard Mackey from Dromore. The championship went to a heifer exhibited by Michael Crilly, Hilltown; while the reserve award was won by a bullock owned by Leo Fearon, Rostrevor.

Prizes and prices from Hilltown include: Heifers – 1, Michael Crilly, 392kgs at £1,390 to Richard Mackey; 2, B Lavery, Banbridge, 376kgs at £1,180 to B McQuaid, Newry; 3, B Lavery, 376kgs at £1,200 to D McKeag, Comber. Males – 1, Leo Fearon, 428kgs at £1,440 to Peter Carragher, Crossmaglen; 2, Leo Fearon, 420kgs at £1,340 to Colin Reid; 3, Paul Elwood, Crossgar, 332kgs to £1,190 to Paul Brown.

Suckled calf entries at Markethill Mart came under scrutiny from Des O’Hanlon. The overall champion was a heifer shown by Daniel Cull, Banbridge. Claiming the reserve championship was male exhibited by Leo Fearon, Rostrevor.

Prizes and prices from Markethill include: Heifers – 1, Daniel Cull, Banbridge, 264kgs at £1,500 to Joseph Martin, Dromintee; 2, Roy Nesbitt, Armagh, 306kgs at £1,800 to Richard Mackey, Dromore; 3, R McSorley, Ballygawley, 408kgs at £1,680 to Brendan Carragher, Newry. Males – Leo Fearon, 448kgs at £1,780 to Dermot Mackle, Tandragee; 2, Desmond Magee, Rostrevor, 366kgs at £1,440 to Martin Doyle Mayobridge; 3, James Quinn, Castlewellan, 484kgs at £1,480 to WJ Allen, Benburb.

The prizes for the best pen of calves at Markethill were: 1, Brian McConville, Castlewellan; 2, Aidan Murphy, Dromintee; 3, Frank Stewart, Dungannon.

The classes at Enniskillen Mart were judged by Gareth Wilson. Claiming the overall championship with a male calf exhibited by Brian Gardiner from Tempo. The reserve champion was a male shown by Liam Goodwin.

Prize winners and prices from Enniskillen include: Male – 1, Brian Gardiner, 196kgs at £950 to K Leonard, Irvinestown; 2, Liam Goodwin, 363kgs at £1,100 to E Bruce, Ballinamallard; 3, R McGovern, Irvinestown, 308kgs at £950 to J Johnston.

Females – 1, Brenda O’Dolan, Belcoo, 303kgs £910 to C Armstrong; 2, Gordon Cutler, Florencecourt, 347kgs at £950 to E Long; 3, Orla Murray, Fintona, 287kgs at £790 to I Wiggins, Newtownbutler.

The entries at Armoy Mart were judged by David McNeill. He awarded the supreme championship to a bullock shown by Rauiri McCauley, Cushendall. Securing the reserve award was a heifer exhibited by Fearghal McMullan, Cushendall.

Prizes and prices from Armoy include: Males – 1, Rauiri McCauley, 445kgs at £1,520 to I McKibben, Hillsborough; 2, Fearghal McMullan, 450kgs at £1,400 to N Millar, Randalstown; 3, B Taggart, Ballycastle, 410kgs at £1,410 to N Millar, Randalstown.

Heifers – 1, Fearghal McMullan, 405kgs at £1,270 to I Wallace, Rasharkin; 2, J and S McClements, Ballycastle, 345kgs at £1,040 to I McKibben, Hillsborough; 3, Fearghal McMullan, 360kgs at £1,240 to P Donnelly, Rathkenny.

There was a fantastic show of suckled calves which resulted in an outstanding trade for Limousins at Swatragh. Heifers sold to a top of £6.63 per kilo, realised by a 392kgs heifer selling for £2,600; and £6.32 per kilo, paid for a 462kgs heifer sold at £2,920. Bullocks topped at £1,580 for 410kgs (£3.85/kilo).

Rounding off the annual schedule of Limousin suckled calf sales was the event in Clogher Mart judged by Kieran McCrory from Sixmilecross.

Prize winners included: Females – 1, D Wallace; 2, K McGarvey; 3, C McConville. Males – 1, G Mulholland; 2, J McBride; 3, T Taylor. Leading prices from Clogher were 375kgs heifer at £1,720; 300kgs male at £1,100 and 345kgs male at £1,110.

1 . Swatragh: Prize winning heifer exhibitors at the Limousin Club’s suckled calf show. pictured with judge Nathan Havey, and the NI Limousin Club’s James McKay. Picture: Bo Davidson Swatragh: Prize winning heifer exhibitors at the Limousin Club’s suckled calf show. pictured with judge Nathan Havey, and the NI Limousin Club’s James McKay. Picture: Bo Davidson Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

2 . Enniskillen: Judge Gareth Wilson congratulates Liam Goodwin on winning the reserve championship. Enniskillen: Judge Gareth Wilson congratulates Liam Goodwin on winning the reserve championship. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . Ballymena: Judge Niall Quinn judging at the NI Limousin Club’s suckled calf show and sale. Picture: Bo Davidson Ballymena: Judge Niall Quinn judging at the NI Limousin Club’s suckled calf show and sale. Picture: Bo Davidson Photo: freelance Photo Sales