In the Fatstock Ring 236 lots listed sold easily to a very firm demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £2131-50 for an 870kg Daq. to £245 with others selling to £2046-10 for a 790kg Ch. to £259 and a 760kg Lim. to £1938 at £255 per 100kg.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £2087-40 for a 710kg Ch. to £294 followed by a 720kg Ch. to £2044-80 @£284 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1593-90 for a 770kg to £207 with lots more heavy lots required to supply demand the main range sold from £176 to £190 per 100kg.

Latest prices from Clogher

Fat Bulls sold to £2353-20 for a 1060kg AA. to £222.

Fat Steers sold to £2300 for a 1000kg AA. at £212 with a 1080kg AA. to £[email protected] £230 per 100kg and selling to a top of £280 per 100kg for a 720kg Sim.

Fat Heifers sold to £276 per 100kg for a 580kg Ch. to £1600-80.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2460 for a 775kg Ch (£317).

Forward lots sold to £1770 for a 580kg Ch. (£305) to a high of £321 per 100kg for a 545kg Lim. to £1750.

Med Weights sold to £1540 for a 460kg Ch. (£334) Heavy Heifers sold to £2320 for a 780kg Lim. (£297) to a high of £301 for a 625kg Ch. to £1880.

Forward lots sold to £1730 for a 580kg Ch. (£298) to a high of £307 for a 540kg Lim. to £1660.

Med Weights sold to £1540 for a 470kg Lim. (£327) Smaller Sorts sold to £1090 for a 340kg Ch. (£320).

Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1530 for a 500kg Ch. (£306) to a high of £365 per 100kg for a 345kg Ch. to £1260.

Weanling Heifers sold to £1230 for a 450kg Lim. (£273) to a high of £306 twice for va 375kg Ch. to £1150 and a 320kg Ch. to £980.

Dairy Cows sold to £2210 Suckler Outfits sold to £2900 and £2620 Springers to £1520.

Young Bull Calves sold to £430 for B/B. Heifer Calves sold to £430 for B/B. Reared Male Lumps sold to £725 for Sim. Reared Female Lumps sold to £680 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & BEEF BRED COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS:

Sixmilecross Producer 710kg Ch.to £294 (2087-40) Cookstown Producer 720kg Ch. to £284 (£2044-80) Moira Producer 720kg Ch. to £278 (£2001-60) Roslea Producer 620kg B/B. to £265 (£1643) Derrylee Producer 540kg Lim. to £264 (£1425-60) Ederney Producer 620kg Lim. to £261(£1618-20) Portadown Producer 790kg Ch. to £259 (£2046-10) Armagh Producer 440kg Ch. to £258 (£1135-20) Aughnacloy Producer 470kg AA. to £256 (£1203-20) Armagh Producer 760kg Lim. to £255 (£1938) R55 (£1657-50) Roslea Producer 650kg Ch. to £255 (£1657-50) Augher Producer 560kg Lim. to £255 (£1428) Fintona Producer 590kg Lim. to £254 (£1498-60) Lack Producer 490kg Lim. to £248 (£1215-20) Portadown Producer 620kg Her. to £247 (£1531-40) Eskra Producer 670kg Ch. to £246 (£1648-20) Clogher Producer 670kg Lim. to £245 (£1641-50) Cookstown Producer 870kg Daq. to £245 (£2131-50) Coa Producer 740kg Lim. to £245 (£1813) Portadown Producer 650kg Sim. to £244)

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £220 to £240 per 100kg

2nd quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £218 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1593-90 for a 770kg to £207 per 100kg main range sold from £176 to £192 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £136 to £162 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £110 to £130 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Sixmilecross Producer 940kg Lim. to £226 (£2124-40) Fermanagh Producer 1060kg AA. to £222 (£2353-20) Dungannon Producer 950kg St. to £220 (£2090) and 850kg St. to £217 (£1844-50) Augher Producer 800kg Lim. to £208 (£1664)

FAT STEERS

Sim Steers sold to £280 per 100kg. Char Steers sold to £268 per 100kg. Lim Steers sold to £265 per 100kg. Her. Steers sold to £260 per 100kg .AA. Steers sold to £237 per 100kg and £2300 per head. S/H. Steers sold to £227 per 100kg. Fkv. Steers sold to £192 per 100kg Friesians sold to £190 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Char Heifers sold to £276 per 100kg. AA. Heifers sold to £255 per 100kg. Lim. Heifers sold to £252 per 100kg. Sim Heifers sold to £235 per 100kg. Her. Heifers sold to £218 per 100kg. Fries Heifers sold to £200 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (202 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £2460 for a 775kg Ch. (£317) with all good quality lots selling from £271 to £313 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1770 for a 580kg Ch. (£305) and selling to £321 per 100kg for a 545kg Lim. to £1750.

LEADING PRICES:

R & S Black Cookstown 775kg Ch. to £2460 (£317) and 725kg Ch. to £2110 (£291) A Gordon Fivemiletown 745kg AA. to £2190 (£294) and 755kg AA. to £2160 (£286) D Starrett Armagh 740kg AA. to £2150 (£290) 745kg Ch. to £2070 (£278) 660kg Ch. to £2070 (£313) and 690kg Lim. to £2050 (£297) N W McCance Omagh 790kg Ch. to £2140 (£271) 745kg Ch. to £2060 (£276) 750kg Ch. to £2040 (£272) 730kg Ch. to £2040 (£279) and 720kg Ch. to £2040 (£283) Rodney Robinson Portadown 725kg Lim. to £2110 (£291) 740kg Ch. to £2100 (£284) 680kg Lim. to £2060 (£303) and 720kg Ch. to £2040 (£283) Simon Campbell Clogher 810kg Sim. to £2100 (£259) P L McCaffery Derrylin 720kg Ch. to £2100 (£291) John Coary Dungannon 695kg Ch. to £2090 (£300) Forward lots sold to £1770 for a 580kg Ch. (£305) and a 540kg Daq. to £1620 (£300) Fermanagh Producer 575kg Lim. to £1750 (£304) S & C Monaghan Cookstown 545kg Lim. to £1750 (£321) and 595kg Lim. to £1700 (£285) R McIvor Cookstown 580kg Lim. to £1710 (£295) and 590kg Daq. to £1700 (£288) M King Armagh 560kg Lim. to 31670 (£298) 565kg Lim. to £1610 (£285) and 535kg Lim. to £1570 (£293)

MED WEIGHT STORES 380KG TO 500KG

Good selection of quality stock in this section with a 460kg Ch. to £1540 (£334) and a 390kg Lim. to £1290 (£330) other quality lots sold from £282 to £321 per 100kg LEADING PRICES:

Fermanagh Producer 460kg Ch. to £1540 (£334) 480kg Ch. to £1490 (£310, 470kg Ch. to £1410 (£300) 450kg Ch. to £1360 (£302) 415kg Ch. to £1260 (£303) 455kg Ch. to £1250 (£274) 420kg Ch. to £1240 (£295) and 380kg Ch. to £1220 (£321) Fivemiletown Producer 480kg Lim. to £1520 (£316) S & C Monaghan 495kg Ch. to £1510 (£305) J Carrothers 485 kg AA. to £1400 (£288) R McIvor 490kg Lim. to £1390 (£283) M King Armagh 470kg Lim. to £1390 (£295) P Hawkes Omagh 445kg Ch. £1300 (£294) and 450kg Ch. to £1270 (£282) Kesh Producer 390kg Lim. to (£330) 455kg Ch. to £1260 (£277) and 460kg Ch. to £1260 (£274)

STORE HEIFERS (200 lots)

An increased entry this week sold easily to a firm demand with Heavy lots selling to £2320 for a 780kg Lim. (£297) and selling to a high of £301 per 100kg for a 625kg Ch. to £1880 all other quality lots sold from £262 to £295 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £1730 for a 580kg Ch. (£298) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 540kg Lim. to £1660. LEADING PRICES:

Armagh Producer 780kg Lim. to £2320 (£297) 705kg Lim. to £2040 (£289) 760kg Lim. to £2010 (£264) and 705kg Daq. to £2000 (£283) H Hall Dungannon 810kg Lim. to £2250 (£278) and 630kg Ch. to £1860 (£295) J Morton Armagh 675kg Lim. to £1900 (£281) 645kg Ch. to £1840 (£285) 690kg Ch. to £1810 (£262) 675kg Ch. to £1800 (£266) 650kg Ch. to £1770 (£272) 640kg Daq. to £1750 (£273) and 620kg Ch. to £1740 (£280) Wm. Hall Dungannon 640kg Ch. to £1890 (£295) R Martin Portadown 625kg Ch. to £1880 (£301) Wm. Smyton Fintona 710kg Ch. to £1880 (£264) Fermanagh Producer 645kg AA. to £1780 (£276) J Fowler Dungannon 625kg Sim. to £1780 (£285) P McAleer Pomeroy 600kg Lim. to £1770 (£295) R J Crawford Augher 605kg Ch. to £1750 (£289) Forward lots sold to £1730 for a 580kg Ch. (£298) 570kg Ch. to £1720 (£301) and 555kg Ch. to £1640 (£295 for Wm. Smyton Fintona. S Lyons Omagh 540kg Lim. to £1660 (£307) 520kg Lim. to £1570 (£302) and 560kg Ch. to £1570 (£280) V Cooke Clogher 575kg Lim. to £1660 (£288) 525kg Ch. to £1580 (£301) and 555kg Lim. to £1550 (£279)

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1540 for a 470kg Lim. (£327) and a 470kg Ch. to £1520 (£323) other quality lots sold from £261 to £313 per 100kg LEADING PRICES:

Enniskillen Producer 470kg Lim. to £1540 (£327) 475kg Ch. to £1490 (£313) 480kg Lim. to £1430 (£298) 500kg Ch. to £1430 (£286) and 470kg Ch. to £1420 (£302) G J McKenna Clogher 470kg Ch. to £1520 (£323) F Maguire Roslea 495kg Ch. to £1520 9£307) 450kg Ch. to £1400 (£311) 475kg Ch. to £1370 (£288) 485kg Ch. to £1240 (£255) and 465kg Ch. to £1220 (£262) V Cooke Clogher 475kg Ch. to £1460 (£307) P Hawkes Omagh 445kg Ch. to £1360 (£305) and 500kg Lim. to £1360 (£272) P Hackett Clogher 410kg Ch. to £1280 (£312) G Moan Fintona 435kg Ch. to £1270 (£292) R McManus Newtownbutler 460kg AA. to £1200 (£261)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER:

Patrick Hackett Clogher 340kg Ch. to £1090 (£320) 360kg Ch. to £980 and 310kg Ch. to £960. W Vogan Killylea 400kg Lim. to £970. R B Woods Tempo 400kg Her. to £940and 355kg AA. to £850. R McManus Newtownbutler 395kg AA. to £930. J Gillespie Killylea 400kg AA. to £920, 375kg AA. to £880, 375kg AA. to £870, and 400kg AA. to £850. G J McKenna Clogher 365kg Lim. to £920. Kesh Producer 340kg Lim. to £900. M Allen Benburb 315kg Ch. to £890. A Dunlop Fivemiletown 370kg AA. to £870 and 360kg AA. to £820. Fintona Producer 360kg B/B. to £820. R Brownlee Moy 370kg AA. to £800. S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin 365kg Her. to £800 and 355kg Her. to £800.

WEANLINGS (254 lots):

A smaller entry this week sold to a good steady demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1530 for a 500kg Ch. (£306) and selling to a high of £365 per 100kg for a 345kg Ch. to £1260 with other quality lots selling from £281 to £331 per 100kg Weanling Heifers sold to £1230 for a 450kg Lim. (£273) and reaching a high of £306 per 100kg twice for a 375kg Ch. to £1150 and a 320kg Ch. to £980. LEADING PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS:

Mountview Cattle Dungannon 500kg Ch. to £1530 (£306) 490kg Ch. to £1490 (£304) and 455kg Ch. to £1370 (£301) E McCaughey Fintona 500kg Ch. to £1470 (£294) W J McCaffery Ballygawley 420kg Lim. to £1390 (£331) and 400kg Lim. to £1300 (£325) B Murphy Castlederg 420kg Ch. to £1380 (£328) and 470kg Ch. to 31320 (£281) W Owens Clogher 435kg Ch. to £1380 (£317) 485kg Ch. to £1310 (£270) and 445kg Lim. to £1280 (£287) Patk. Mulligan Newtownbutler 410kg Ch. to £1340 (£327) and 405kg Ch. to £1250 (£308) S McConnell Clogher 420kg Ch. to £1330 (£316) E Maguire Carrickmore 425kg Lim. to £1300 (£306) J Callaghan Fivemiletown 425kg Ch. to £1280 (£301) D Armstrong Trillick 390kg Lim. to £1270 (£325) B McNamee Sixmilecross 425kg Ch. to 31260 (£296) M McKernan Middletown 345kg Ch. to £1250 (£365)

WEANLING HEIFERS:

D Sloan Kilrea 450kg Lim. to £1230 (£273) 420kg Lim. to £1110 (£264) and 330kg Lim. to £950 (£288) J Callaghan Fivemiletown 375kg Ch. to £1150 (£306) 380kg Ch. to £1000 (£263) 345kg Ch. to £980 (£284) and 320kg Ch. to £980 (£306) P Hackett Augher 450kg Lim. to £1100. And 395kg Lim. to £940. E McCaughey Clogher 365kg Sim. to £1080 (£296) B McNamee Sixmilecross 360kg Ch. to £1070 (£297) 360kg Lim. to £1030 (£286) 350kg Lim. to £950 (£271) and 395kg Sal. To £940. R McConnell Clogher 385kg Lim. to £1070 (£278) T McPhilomey Omagh 405kg Ch. to £1060 (£261) A Breen Beragh 370kg Ch. to £1010 (£273) R J Barnes Cookstown 380kg Lim. to £1000 (£263) Kesh Producer 340kg Lim. to £1000 (£294) A Managh Sixmilecross 375kg AA. to £950 (£253)

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS:

A larger entry this week sold to a slower demand with a top price of £2210, £1980, and £1910 going to a Portadown Producer. Douglas Bridge Producer £1740 for Calved Heifer. Keady Producer £1670, £1600, £1570, and £1520 for Calved Heifers. Newtownstewart Producer £1520 for Calved Heifer. Several others sold from £1010.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES:

Great demand for quality lots on offer this week with P Cassidy Augher selling a Heifer with Bull Calf to £2900 and a Heifer with Heifer Calf to £2620. `P T Hughes Dungannon £2380 for 2013 Cow with young bull calf. and £1960 for 2012 Cow with young heifer calf. T Cassidy Augher £1960 for Heifer with Bull calf and £1860 for Heifer with Heifer calf. Mountview Cattle Dungannon £1680 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. N & Mrs L Robinson Ballygawley £1500 for Heifer with Bull Calf. A large entry of incalf cows & heifers sold from £950 to £1520.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS:

A good turnout this week again sold to a keen demand with young Bull Calves selling to £430 for a B/B. and £425 for Her. to a Brookeborough Producer. A Taylor Armagh £425 for Her. J Courtney Maguiresbridge £390 for Fries. A Veitch Lisbellaw £385, £380, £375, and £325 for B/Bs. K Moore Augher £375 for Sim. J Martin Lisbellaw £355 and £340 for B/Bs. A C Lunny Aghalane £345 for B/B. Alan Moore Ballygawley £345 for B/B. and £340 for Lim.

HEIFER CALVES:

Brookeborough Producer £430, £395,£390, £385 for B/Bs. and £350 for Her. K Moore Augher £375 for Sim. P McCorry Derrylin £365 for Ch. j Martin Lisbellaw £335 for B/B. Alan Veitch Lisbellaw £325 for B/B.

REARED MALE LUMPS:

A Armstrong Trillick £725 for Sim. Sean Cox Kinawley £690, and £570 for Chars. S A Kirkpatrick Crumlin £675 for AA. Fermanagh Producer £640 for Lim. J Courtney Maguiresbridge £620 for AA. S Keegan Lisburn £600 and £500 for Limms. F J Coulter Tempo £565 for Her. P A Fee Tempo £555 x 2 for Her. K Moore Augher £500 for Lim. A Taylor Armagh £480, £465 x 2 for AAs. and £450 for B/B.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS: