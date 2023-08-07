In the Fatstock Ring 290 lots listed sold to a steady demand with Beef Bred Cows selling to £1778-70 for a 770kg B/B. to £231 per 100kg. and selling to £238 per 100kg for a 740kg Ch. to £1761-20.

Beef Bred Cow Heifers sold to £1945-60 for a 760kg Daq. to £256 per 100kg followed by a 750kg Lim. to £1792-50 @£239 per 100kg. Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1075-20 for a 640kg to £168 per 100kg.

Fat Bulls sold to £1865-60 for a 1060kg AA. to £176 per 100kg and selling to £196 per 100kg for a 870kg Sim. to £196 per 100kg. Fat Steers sold to £266 for a 730kg Lim. Friesians to £194 per 100kg for 690kg.

Fat Heifers sold to £259 for a 550kg Lim. In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £2180 for a 745kg Ch. (£292) and selling to £330 per 100kg for a 635kg Ch. to £2100. Forward Lots sold to £1600 for a 585kg Ch. (£273) to £280 per 100kg for a 550kg Sal. to £1540.

Med Weight Steers sold to £1600 for a 500kg Lim. (£320) with a 485kg Ch. to £1510 (£311) Heavy Heifers sold to £1580 for a 655kg Ch. (£241) Forward Lots sold to £1480 for a 565kg Lim. (£262) Med Weights Sold to £1240 for a 485kg Lim. (£255)

Smaller Sorts to £1090 for a 395kg Lim. (£279) Weanling Steers & Bulls sold to £1270 for a 415kg Ch. (£306) and selling to £365 per 100kg for a 315kg Ch. to £1150 with a 320kg Ch. to £1150 (£359)

Weanling Heifers sold to £980 for a 385 Sim. and selling to £325 per 100kg for a 280kg Ch. to £910 with a 275kg Lim. to £860 (£312)

Dairy Cows sold to £2450 twice with £1450 for a Springing Heifer. Suckler Outfits sold to £1950 and £1910 twice with £1560 for incalf Heifer.

Young Bull Calves sold to £445 for Her. Heifer Calves sold to £490 for Ch. Reared Male Lumps sold to £770 for Ch. Reared Femane Lumps sold to £850 for Lim.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS;

Derrynoose Producer 760kg Daq. to £256 (£1945-60). Beragh Producer 750kg Lim. to £239 (£1792-50) and 640kg B/B. to £235 (£1504). Sixmilecross Producer 740kg Ch. to £238 (£1761-20) and 770kg B/B. to £231(£1778-70). Dromore Producer 670kg Lim. to £237 (£1587-90). Roslea Producer 660kg Lim. to £235 (£1551). Ballygawley Producer 600kg Lim. to £232(£1392). Derrylin Producer 730kg Lim. to £222 (£1620-60). Fivemiletown Producer 680kg Lim. to £221 (£1502-80). Dromore Producer 670kg Lim. to £220 (£1474). Derrylin Producer 740kg Ch. to £217 (£1605-80). Sixmilecross Producer 730kg B/B. to £215 (£1569-50). Beragh Producer 700kg Lim. to £214 (£1498). Roslea Producer 690kg Lim. to £214 (£1476-60). Omagh Producer 730kg B/B. to £210 (£1533). Benburb Producer 640kg Lim. to £210 (£1344). Sixmilecross Producer 840kg Ch. to £210 (£1764). Armagh Producer 780kg Lim. to £209(£1630-20). Maguiresbridge Producer 820kg Ch. to £209 (£1705-60).

Other quality beef bred lots sold from £190 to £208 per 100kg.

2nd quality Coloured lots sold from £170 to £188 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1075-20 for a 640kg to £168 with others selling from £150 to £162 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £115 to £137 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £90 to £110 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS

Augher Producer 870kg Sim. to £196 (£1705-20). Armagh Producer 840kg Fries to £194 (£1241-60). Lisnaskea Producer 960kg Lim.to £180 (£1728). Gortin Producer 1060kg AA. to £176 (£1865-60). Omagh Producer 1040kg Sim. to £176 (£1830-40). Pomeroy Producer 840kg Lim. to £174 (£1461-60). Strabane Producer 890kg Hol. to £172 (£1530-80).

FAT STEERS

Lim Steers sold to £266 per 100kg for 730kg (£1941-80) Char Steers sold to £263 per 100kg for a 590kg (£1551-70) Daq Steers sold to £259 per 100kg for 550kg (£1424-50) AA. Steers sold to £240 per 100kg for 680kg (£1632) Fries Steers sold to £194 per 100kg for 690kg (£1338-60)

FAT HEIFERS

Lim Heifers sold to £259 per 100kg for 550kg (£1424-50) Char Heifers sold to £245 per 100kg. AA. Heifers sold to £239 per 100kg. Sim. Heifers sold to £234 per 100kg. St. Heifers sold to £220 per 100kg. Her Heifers sold to £217 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (235 lots)

A large entry this week sold easily to a brisk demand with Heavy Steers selling to £2180 for a 745kg Ch. (£292) and selling to a high of £330 per 100kg for a 635kg Ch. to £2100. Other quality lots sold from £245 to £282 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1600 for a 585kg Ch. (£273) selling to £280 per 100kg for a 550kg Sal. to £1540. SAMPLE PRICES:

H Robinson Portadown 745kg Ch. to £2180 (£292) 740kg Ch. to £2060 (£278) 715kg Ch. to £1990 (£278) 755kg Ch. to £1980 (£262) 725kg Ch. to £1970 (£271) x 2 and 730kg Ch. to £1960 (£268). H Montgomery Co. Armagh 830kg Lim. to 32100 (£253) 845kg Ch. to £2070 (£245) 805kg Ch. to £2060 (£256) 775kg Ch. to £2050 (£264) x 2 785kg Ch. to £2040 (£260) and 780kg Ch. to £2000 (£256). N Cochrane 635kg Ch. to £2100 (£330). H Carson Dundrod 725kg Ch. to £2000 (£276). Wm. Martin Caledon 710kg Lim. to £1980 (£279) and 710kg Lim. to £1970 (£271). J Connelly Newtownbutler 695kg Ch. to £1960 (£282). P Connelly Fintona 725kg Ch. to £1960 (£270). Forward Steers sold to £1600 for 585kg Ch. (£273) 590kg Ch. to £1580 (£268) and 570kg Ch. to £1480 (£259 for I S Farrell Fivemiletown. W Jordan Omagh 580kg Lim. to £1550 (£267) 565kg Lim. to £1510 (£269) and 510kg Lim. to £1390 (£272). R Wiggam Aughnacloy 550kg Sal. to £1540 (£280) and 535kg Sim. to £1390 (£260). H Carson Dundrod 595kg Ch. to £1510 (£253). G Mallon Armagh 590kg AA. to £1420 (£240). F McStay Lurgan 570kg Lim. to £1410 (£247) 560kg Lim. to £1400 515kg Lim. to £1360 (£264 ) and 555kg Ch. to £1350 (£243)

MED WEIGHT STEERS 410KG TO 500KG:

A very sharp demand in this section with a 500kg Lim.selling to £1600 (£320) and a 485kg Ch. to £1510 (£311) others sold from £229 to £305 per 100kg. SAMPLE PRICES:

N Cochrane Portadown 500kg Lim. to £1600 (£320) 485kg Ch. to £1510 (£311) 495kg Ch. to £1500 (£303) and 465kg B/B. to £1420 (£305). W Jordan Omagh 500kg Lim. to £1390 (£278) 500kg Lim. to £1360 (£272) 500kg Ch. to £1260 (£252) and 450kg Ch. to £1260 (£280). F McStay Lurgan 495kg Ch. to £1380 (£278) and 490kg Lim. to £1200 (£245). M Reynolds Armagh 490kg Lim. to £1350 (£275) 455kg Lim. to £1260 (£277) 475kg Lim. to £1250 (£263) and 435kg £1110 (£255). Dungannon Producer 500kg AA. to £1340 (£268) 465kg AA. to £1300 (£279) and 485kg AA. to £1260 (£260). P & D Prunty Tempo 460kg Lim. to £1160 (£252). L K O’Donnell Coalisland 455kg Lim. to £1130 (£252) and 485kg Lim. to £1110 (£229).

STORE HEIFERS

A good steady demand in this section with Heavy Heifers selling to £1580 for a 655kg Ch. (£241) Forward Lots sold to £262 per 100kg for a 565kg Lim. to £1480.

SAMPLE PRICES:

J & D Shaw Maguiresbridge 655kg Ch. to £1580 (£241). J Irwin Fivemiletown 640kg Her. to £1500 (£234) 660kg Her. to £1480 (£224) 635kg Her. to £1440 (£227) and 625kg Her. to £1440 (£230). M Nesbitt Armagh 635kg Ch. to £1500 (£240) and 630kg AA. to £1400 (£222).Beragh Producer 670kg AA. to £1440 (£215). T J Murphy Clogher 660kg AA. to £1430 (£216). S Brodison Stewartstown 615kg Daq. to £1340 (£218).

Forward Lots sold to £1480 for a 565kg Lim. (£262) with a 595kg Lim. to £1390 (£233) to E & S McCaughey Trillick. G Liggett Caledon 585kg AA. to £1360 (£232) 580kg AA. to 31320 (£227) 565kg AA. to £1310 (£232) and 565kg AA. to £1300 (£230). G Clendenning Fivemiletown 540kg Ch. to £1360 (£252). C Elliott Florencecourt 580kg Ch. to £1340 (£231). S Brodison Stewartstown 555kg Lim. to £1290 (£232)

MED WEIGHT HEIFERS 410KG TO 500KG

A brisk demand in this section with a 485kg Lim. selling to £1240 (£255) and a 425kg Lim. selling to £1140 (£268)

SAMPLE PRICES:

Middletown Producer 485kg Lim. to £1240 (£255) and 470kg Lim. to £1200 (£255). P Potter Middletown 495kg Lim. to £1230 (£248) Lim. 500kg Lim. to £1230 (£261) 485kg Lim. to £1190 (£245) 460kg Lim. to £1120 (£243) and 450kg Lim. to £1090 (£242). S McConnell Clogher 445kg Lim to £1170 (£263). Dungannon Producer 460kg B/B. to £1150 (£250) 445kg Lim. to £1140 (£256) 425kg Lim to £1140 (£268) 445kg Lim. to £1140 (£256) 425kg AA. to £1100 (£259) 415kg Ch. to £1090 (£262) 425kg Lim. to £1080 (£254) and 435kg Lim. to £1070 (£246). D H Doherty Currin 450kg Ch. to £1140 (£253)and 470kg Lim. to £1080 (£230). G Haughey Fintona 465kg Ch. to £1100 (£236)

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Dungannon Producer 395kg Lim. to £1090 (£279) 400kg Lim. to £1080,and 400kg Daq. to £980. D H Doherty Currin 385kg Ch. to £1000, 390kg Lim. to £870, 365kg Lim. to £800, and 370kg Lim. to £770. G Clendenning Fivemiletown 390kg Lim. to £920. S McConnell Clogher 375kg AA. to £770. L.F.M. & Sons Portadown 395kg Her. to £670, 290kg Lim. to £600, 350kg Lim. to £600 x 2, 355kg AA. to £540 and 330kg Lim. to £540. C L Parks Co. Armagh 320kg Lim. to £600.

WEANLINGS

A very strong demand in this section with Steers & Bulls selling to £1270 for a 415kg Ch. (£306) and reaching a high of £365 per 100kg for a 315kg Ch. to £1150 with a 320kg Ch. to £1150 (£359) several other quality lots sold to over the £300 mark. Weanling Heifers sold to £980 for a 385kg Sim. and selling to a high of £325 per 100kg for a 280kg Ch. to £910 with a 275kg Lim. to £860 (£312)

SAMPLE PRICES:

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS

A Hughes Dungannon 415kg Ch. to £1270 (£306) 410kg Ch. to £1250 (£305) 370kg Sim. to £1250 (£338) 425kg Ch. to £1230 (£289) and 375kg Sim. to £1180 (£314). F & D Kenwell Dromore 395kg Ch. to £1240 (£314) 415kg Lim. to £1240 (£298) and 385kg Lim. to £1180 (£306). J Nugent Augher 470kg AA. to £1200 (£255) 510kg AA. to £1180 (£231) and 505kg AA. to £1160 (£229). P Gilroy Derrylin 385kg Lim. to £1190 (£326) and 320kg Lim. to £1020 (£318). M Gormley Sixmilecross 320kg Ch. to £1150 (£359) and 315kg Ch. to £1150 (£365). W J Brown Omagh 365kg Ch. to £1100 (£301). V Keys Dromore 370kg Lim. to £1050 (£283). R Totten Lisburn 355kg Sim. to £1020 (£287)

WEANLING HEIFERS

O P Donnelly Augher 385kg Sim. to £980 (£254) and 360kg Lim. to £850. M Gormley Sixmilecross 350kg Ch. to £950 (£271) 295kg Lim. to £910 (£308) 280kg Ch. to £910 (£325) and 350kg Ch. to £840. P J Monaghan Omagh 400kg Ch. to £900and 295kg Lim. to £815. J Walsh Omagh 335kg Ch. to £890. A Hughes Dungannon 325kg Ch. to £880 and 295kg Ch. to £790. P Gilroy Derrylin 285kg Lim. to £880 (£308) 275kg Lim. to £860 (£312) and 270kg Lim. to £700. D Mc Namee Keady 315kg Lim. to £820.

DAIRY COWS

A keen demand in this section with a Dungannon Producer selling Calved Heifers to £2450 twice Ballygawley Producer £1780 for Calved Heifer. Derrylin Producer £1500 twice for Calved Heifers. Portadown Producer £1400 for Calved Heifer. Caledon Producer £1310 and £1200 for Calved Heifers. Dungannon Producer £1450 for Springing Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A smaller entry this week sold to a good steady demand with A Teague Dromore selling 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf to £1950 and 2nd Calver with Bull Calf to £1590. D Capper Portadown £1910 and £1800 for Heifers with Bull Calves. B Teague Enniskillen £1910 for Heifer with Bull Calf. K Kelly Omagh £1810 for 2015 Cow with Bull Calf and £1810 for 2009 Cow with Bull Calf. R Pollock Lisburn £1560 for Incalf Heifer and £1500 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. R Johnston Tempo £1380 for 2018 Cow with Bull Calf. Other outfits sold from £1050.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

Another good entry sold to a brisk demand with Bull Calves (under 6 weeks) selling to £445 for Her. to F Hughes Coalisland. P McCorry Derrylin £430 for Ch. J F Martin Kinawley £425 for B/B. S McCaffery Trillick £385 for Sim. A Irwin Fivemiletown £355 and £345 for AAs. E Jones Enniskillen £335 for Lim. M Hogg Lisnaskea £310 for Ch.

HEIFER CALVES

A Keys Clogher £490 for Sim. Cookstown Producer £430 and £410 for Limms. Moy Producer £400 and £380 for Daqs. J Steele Antrim £330 for Ch. P Campbell Draperstown £320 for S/H. R Pollock Lisburn £305 for Lim. N & F Carrothers Tempo £300 for Lim. E Jones Enniskillen £300 for Lim. M Lagan Cookstown £290 for Sim.

REARED MALE LUMPS

J Pickens Fintona £770 and £740 for Chars. A Keys Clogher £760 for Ch. £690 for Au. And £490 for Lim. K Moore Augher £740 for Lim. and £700 for St. M Gormley Sixmilecross £730 for Ch. R Totten Lisburn £670 for Lim. M Brown Newtownbutler £640 for AA. C Smyton Tempo £610 for Her. Jenkin Lake Farms Fivemiletwon £525 for Ch. M Rafferty Aughnacloy £500 for Ch. M/S M & L Kelly Newtownbutler £485 for Her. £465 and £430 for AAs. F Hughes Coalisland £460 and £445 for Her. M & A Foy Fivemiletown £440 for Sim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS